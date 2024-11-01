Tamworth stun Huddersfield in FA Cup after Chris Maxwell own goal

Huddersfield goalkeeper Chris Maxwell punches the ball into his own net for Tamworth’s winner

National League Tamworth caused a shock in the FA Cup first round proper by beating League One Huddersfield 1-0.

Chris Maxwell’s own goal was enough to send Andy Peaks’ men through to round two in Tamworth’s first appearance in the first round proper since 2014.

The clubs had been separated by six divisions as recently as the 2018-19 season but as Tom Tonks’ spectacular long throw caused chaos in the Terriers’ box at the end of the first half, goalkeeper Maxwell could only parry into his own net.

Tamworth had a golden chance to double their lead almost immediately through Daniel Creaney, who was denied by Maxwell when he found himself through on goal.

Michael Duff’s side did little to trouble Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh but the 35-year-old was called upon to save Tom Iorpenda’s effort with his legs from close range.

Another Tonks throw-in wreaked havoc in the second half and Maxwell had to be alert to keep out Thomas McGlinchey, while Creaney’s powerful header cleared the crossbar.

The Lambs were good value for their win as they kept a lacklustre Huddersfield at bay in the second half, Ben Wiles coming closest when he flashed an effort across goal at the death as Tamworth booked their place in round two.