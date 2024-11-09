Table-topping Seasiders eye place in top flight

BANGOR looked a Sports Direct Premiership side in-the-making as a 3-1 against Dundela at Wilgar Park saw them maintain their five-point lead over the Welders at the top of the Playr-Fit Championship.

The match was over as a contest by half-time, goals from Matthew Ferguson, Tiarnan Mulvenna and Ben Arthurs giving Lee Feeney’s men a 3-0 advantage before Ewan Kelly pulled one back for the home side close to the hour mark.

The Welders attempted to keep the heat on the Seasiders with a 3-1 win over Institute at Blanchflower Stadium.

Limavady – just a point behind the Welders in third – travelled to Ballinamallard and bagged a 2-1 victory.

Stephen Small’s Ballyclare Comrades returned to winning ways - with promotion still in their sights - thanks to a 3-1 success over Ards at Clandeboye Park, Brian Healy weighing in with a double.

Friday night’s action saw Newry City and Armagh City share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds, while Annagh United were 2-0 winners over Newington at the BMG Arena.