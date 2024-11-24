Steve Cooper sacked as Leicester boss in bid to stay in Premier League

Leicester have sacked manager Steve Cooper in a bid to retain their Premier League status this season.

Cooper was appointed in the summer following Enzo Maresca’s departure to Chelsea, but has lost his job after just two wins in the opening 12 games of the league campaign.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Maresca’s return to the King Power, which saw the Foxes fail to have a shot on target until their penalty in the fourth minute of time added on, left them teetering above the relegation zone.

We have parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect. — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 24, 2024

Following their surprise relegation to the Championship in 2022-23, the club were desperate to avoid a repeat and the hierarchy believed sacking Cooper was their best chance of doing so, the PA news agency understands.

Although Cooper recently delivered back-to-back wins against Bournemouth and Southampton there were concerns within the club about a number of issues such as poor performances, a lack of connection with the fans and friction with players behind the scenes.

Cooper’s assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club.

First-team coach Ben Dawson has stayed and will oversee training until a new manager is appointed, with Leicester keen to get someone in as soon as possible.

A statement read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

Steve Cooper looks dejected following the defeat against Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Men’s first-team training will be overseen by first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Cooper was appointed at the King Power Stadium in the summer following Maresca’s departure in the wake of leading them to the Championship title last season.

The Welshman had been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in December 2023 and his links to their East Midlands rivals was always a stumbling block when trying to build a connection with the fans.

He undoubtedly inherited a tough job as Leicester were battling off-field problems, meaning they could not spend hugely in preparation for their return to the top division.

Cooper had to wait until the seventh league game of the season to win as his side beat Bournemouth and a win at Southampton the following week suggested they could have turned a corner.

But three defeats out of four and a Carabao Cup hammering at Manchester United proved costly, with Saturday’s insipid loss to Chelsea proving the final straw.

The Foxes travel to Brentford on Saturday.