Ballyclare Comrades stick together to make it three wins on the spin

CLIFTONVILLE legend Stephen Small’s Ballyclare Comrades made it three league wins on the bounce with a 3-1 success against Newry City at Dixon Park to move up to fifth spot in the ultra-competitive Playr-Fit Championship.

The rejuvenated Comrades are now just three points off the play-off spot and six behind leaders Bangor – who had no match – having played a game more.

A Darius Roohi double put the home side 2-0 up at the break. Liam Hassin made it 3-0 before Adam Carroll pulled a goal back on 50 minutes.

A Mikhail Kennedy first-half goal saw Institute edge out Newington 1-0 at Larne’s Inver Park, while Ards beat Armagh City 3-1 at Bangor’s Clandeboye Park, a Conor Scannell double doing the damage.

Friday night’s clash between Annagh United and Dundela at the BMG Arena had an unusual ending, the match abandoned four minutes from time due to fog with the score at 0-0.

Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan had no complaints about the decision.

“It had got to the stage where you couldn’t see one side of the pitch from the other so I understand where the officials are coming from. Player safety is paramount. I would say the result will stand,” he said.