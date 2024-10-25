Sports Direct Irish Premiership: Fixture details, kick-off times, and betting odds for this weekend’s matches

Sports Direct Irish Premiership

Can Linfield grab the bragging rights or will Cliftonville be smiling all the way home? Will Crusaders collect all three points at Seaview or will Ballymena United do a #

SATURDAY

Linfield v Cliftonville (3pm)

Linfield regained top spot in the table last week after beating Loughgall and watching Ballymena slip up. David Healy’s men have only lost once in their last seven games and appear to have their steely determination back after a mixed September.

Expect goals in this one as Linfield have been involved in games with over 2.5 goals in eight of their opening 12 fixtures, the highest of any club in the league.

Fifth-placed Cliftonville will be buoyed by their Tuesday night win over Coleraine thanks to a Joe Gormley double. But Saturday’s fixture will be a whole new test for Jim Magilton’s men.

Odds: Home: 4/9 Draw: 3/1 Away: 17/4

Prediction: Linfield

Coleraine manager Dean Shiels (DESMOND LOUGHERY/Desmond loughery Pacemaker press)

Coleraine v Glentoran (3pm)

With four defeats in their last five games Dean Shiels hopes of going on a winning run after defeating Ballymena last Saturday were quashed with Tuesday’s defeat to Cliftonville.

Goals have been hard come-by for the seventh-placed Bannsiders and they have failed to score more than a single goal in Each of their last five outings. Therefore, under 2.5 goals in this one may be worth getting behind.

Glentoran, in fourth, have a solid record on the road this year with three victories in their six games, including a memorable win at Windsor Park. Declan Devine’s men are undefeated in six games now and will be confident of grabbing another scalp on the north coast.

Odds: Home: 23/10 Draw: 12/5 Away: 10/11

Prediction: Glentoran

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin

Crusaders v Ballymena

Second-placed Ballymena are wanting to get back on the wagon after slipping up against Coleraine for their first defeat in nine games last weekend.

Confidence has never been higher amongst the Sky Blues and expect a large travelling support for Saturday’s game. Jim Ervin will be desperate to ensure last week was a blip and not the beginning of a downfall. Star player Ben Kennedy will be out to get one over his old Crues side for sure, and with 11 goals so far who would bet against him doing so.

Crusaders are desperate for some consistency but last week’s draw against reigning champions Larne makes this one hard to call. The first goal could decide it.

Odds: Home: 5/4 Draw: 23/10 Away: 14/5

Prediction: Ballymena

Dungannon manager Rodney McAree (David Maginnis/David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Dungannon Swifts v Loughgall

High-flyers Dungannon must be in dreamland as they sit proudly in third position in the table.

With only one defeat in their last eight games, Rodney McAree has his players brimming with confidence.

On the other hand, Loughgall haven’t won in 12 games, losing their last eight on the trot and it is no surprise they find themselves bottom of the Premiership.

This game has got goals in it, but sadly for the Villagers all of them may be going against them. A home win is heavily backed.

Odds: Home: 4/11 Draw: 10/3 Away: 21/4

Prediction: Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers

It is 10th against 11th at Mourneview Park, as both sides will be looking to move away from the relegation play-off spot.

Stephen Baxter’s introduction has gave Rangers a boost, but their away record is miserable, with no wins in six attempts.

Glenavon’s own home form isn’t much better, with only one victory in Lurgan. This one could be too tight to call.

Odds: Home: 10/11 Draw: 23/10 Away: 12/5

Prediction: Draw

An unhappy Portadown manager Niall Currie during today's game at Shamrock Park, Portadown. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press (David Maginnis/David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Sunday

Portadown v Larne (2pm)

Niall Currie will be smelling blood after Larne’s chastening defeat to Shamrock Rovers in Europe on Thursday evening.

The Ports have only lost twice at Shamrock Park in their six home games and will not fear hosting the reigning champs on their narrow claustrophobic pitch.

Larne may be seeking revenge however and Portadown may be in the firing line. They are undefeated on their travels so far this season but have failed to set the league alight.

Odds: Home: 19/4 Draw: 29/10 Away: 4/9

Prediction: Larne