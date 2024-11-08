Sports Direct Irish Premiership: Fixture details, kick-off times, and betting odds for this weekend’s matches

Five Sports Direct Premiership ties take place on Saturday afternoon with Larne v Coleraine pencilled in for a Sunday kick-off.

Linfield host Ballymena in the weekend’s top matchup. Leaders Linfield will be hoping to put even more daylight between themselves and the chasing pack, whilst United will be hoping to recapture their stunning September and October form after three straight defeats in the league.

So, will it be royal blue or sky blue celebrating at full-time? It’s time to take a look at all the games and predict who will be the winners and losers and what the bookies say too.

SATURDAY (3pm kick-offs)

Linfield v Ballymena United

Linfield’s win over Carrick Rangers last weekend coupled with Ballymena’s 3-0 defeat at home to Portadown, pushes the Blues into a five-point lead at the top of the table with Cliftonville now replacing United in second spot.

Back in August, David Healy’s Belfast team won 2-0 at the Showgrounds and it has been 11 games since Jim Ervin’s United have managed to score against them, a staggering statistic.

However, Linfield have failed to keep a clean sheet in six games now and that will give Ervin’s troops belief that they can make a game of this one.

With Healy’s charges having been involved in games with over 2.5 goals in all their last eight games, supporters should get to see plenty of goalmouth action, but with the differing form of both sides, it may be the Ballymena keeper who has to do most of the collecting from his net.

Odds: Home: 1/4 Draw: 4/1 Away: 15/2

Prediction: Linfield

Loughgall manager Dean Smith (David Maginnis/David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Crusaders v Loughgall

Basement side Loughgall have enjoyed an impressive November so far, winning their last two outings, including their 3-0 defeat of Glenavon last week and will be hoping for another upset this weekend.

Declan Caddell’s Crusaders are still struggling for consistency, having only won one of their last four league games.

Despite Dean Smith’s winning record this last fortnight, their head-to-head record against the Crues is far from pretty. They haven’t won against the Hatchetmen in seven attempts now including a 4-0 thumping at Lakeview Park earlier in the season.

The Villagers have also conceded first in eight of their last 10 games, and may find Crusaders a different proposition to Glenavon or Dungannon if they fall behind on Saturday.

Odds: Home: 1/4 Draw: 4/1 Away: 7/1

Prediction: Crusaders

Shea Kearney of Cliftonville at full time at this Evening’s game at Solitude, Belfast. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres)

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

The Reds are the league’s in-form side with three wins on the bounce including beating the Crues in last week’s north Belfast derby.

If this game was taking place last month, you may fancy the Swifts, but like Ballymena Rodney McAree’s team have stuttered in the last weeks. Three defeats in the last five have dropped them to fourth in the table, a position fans would be more than happy to take at the end of the season.

When the sides met in August, the Reds won 1-0 and the bookies fancy a similar outcome this time.

Odds: Home: 9/5 Draw: 23/10 Away: 6/5

Prediction: Cliftonville

Glentoran manager Declan Devine (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres)

Glenavon v Glentoran

Seventh-placed Glentoran visit another team in trouble when they make the journey to play 10th-placed Glenavon at Mourneview Park with both teams in desperate need of a victory.

Declan Devine’s east Belfast team have not won in three league outings, whilst Stephen McDonnell’s Lurgan Blues haven’t won in four.

Glentoran are undefeated in five games against their hosts and might fancy their chances of returning to the city with three points in the bag with their better goalscoring record.

Odds: Home: 16/5 Draw: 11/4 Away: 4/6

Prediction: Glentoran

Portadown manager Niall Currie during Sunday's game at Shamrock Park (David Maginnis/David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Portadown v Carrick Rangers

With three wins in their last five, and only two defeats from seven at Shamrock Park, it is hard to bet against a home win for the Ports on Saturday.

Last week’s superb 3-0 win at Ballymena showed their credentials for performing well in the Premiership.

Rangers on the other hand haven’t won in three games following the arrival of manager Stephen Baxter and remain in eleventh spot.

Having defeated Carrick away 1-0 in September, Niall Currie’s men will be fancied to repeat the act on home turf.

Odds: Home: 21/20 Draw: 23/10 Away: 21/10

Prediction: Portadown

In-form Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin can cause problems for champions Larne on Sunday

SUNDAY (2pm Kick-off)

Larne v Coleraine

The Inver Reds can afford few more slip-ups as they languish in ninth position, having absorbed three defeats in nine games already.

Their form is mixed at best, with only two wins in their last five as they battle with European football in midweek.

The Bannsiders are enjoying a resurgence with three wins from their last four and will be confident of giving Tiernan Lynch’s men a challenge on Sunday afternoon.

Larne have form on their side against Dean Shiel’s men having not lost to them in five games, but with Matthew Shevlin on fire for Coleraine this one is in the balance.

Odds: Home: 8/13 Draw: 14/5 Away: 17/5

Prediction: Draw