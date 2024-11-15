Sports Direct Irish Premiership: Fixture details, kick-off times, and betting odds for this weekend’s matches

Conor McKendry and Larne will welcome Linfield to Inver Park on Sunday after a win against Coleraine last time out.

All six Sports Direct Irish Premiership ties take place this Saturday, with the late kick-off seeing league-leaders Linfield travel to Inver Park to play reigning Premiership champions Larne in the tie of the weekend.

So, will it be Red or Blue fans celebrating at full-time?

It’s time to take a look at all the games and predict who will be the winners and losers and what the bookies say too.

Larne v Linfield

Larne's Conor McKendry celebrates his goal during his side's win over Linfield in Sports Direct Premiership clash at Windsor Park Picture: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press (David Maginnis/David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Last week’s 2-0 win over Ballymena United gave Linfield a sizeable five-point lead at the top of the table and takes some of the pressure David Healy’s side heading into this fixture.

Larne got back to winning ways against Coleraine last week, before following this up with a 2-0 win over Crusaders in midweek to reach another Co Antrim Shield Final and appear to have finally found their groove after a patchy delayed start to the season.

In their previous meeting this season at Windsor Park, it was the Inver side who carried out the perfect smash-and-grab to take a 1-0 win.

Indeed, it is now eight games since the Blues have defeated Larne in a league encounter.

The bookies fancy a Linfield victory in this one, but home advantage may just give the Inver men the edge.

Odds: Home: 21/10 Draw: 2/1 Away: 6/5

Prediction: Larne

Carrick Rangers v Crusaders

Crusaders face a struggling Carrick Rangers this Saturday

The build-up in this one centres around Rangers’ manager Stephen Baxter coming up against his previous side, who he spent almost two decades with, exiting in the summer.

Carrick will be looking for a fillip-in form as they have now gone four games without a win and languish in 11th spot in the table, just one above Loughgall in last place.

Crusaders will be hurting after Wednesday’s shield semi-final exit to Larne and will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having won two of their last three league games.

The Crues ran out 2-1 winners when the sides met back in August, with Stuart King still in the dugout for Rangers, but that will count for little on Saturday.

The bookies fancy an away win, but the Baxter effect may just be enough for the East Antrim outfit to grab a point.

Odds: Home: 14/5 Draw: 5/2 Away: 4/5

Prediction: Draw

Cliftonville v Ballymena

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley celebrates the first of his treble against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park (David Maginnis/David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Ballymena have lost all four of their last five league outings as well as losing to Glentoran in Tuesday’s shield semi-final.

Jim Ervin just can’t buy a win at the moment and the last thing he needs is a trip to high-flying Cliftonville.

The Reds have won their last four games on the trot and with Joe Gormley rolling back the years with a hat-trick against Dungannon last time out, few would bet against them continuing their run on Saturday.

United will be buoyed by the fact they beat Jim Magilton’s side back in September but there has been a sea change in fortunes since then for both sides.

Odds: Home: 6/10 Draw: 11/4 Away: 15/4

Prediction: Cliftonville

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Glenavon manager is under pressure ahead of their clash with Dungannon Swifts. Picture: PACEMAKER PRESS

These two sides are both equally struggling for form at present, with only one win between them in their previous 10 outings.

The Swifts have lost three on the bounce, including their heavy defeat to Cliftonville last week, and their early-season promise seems like a distant memory.

Glenavon also lost heavily at home last Saturday, losing 3-0 to Glentoran to pile further pressure onto the shoulders of manager Stephen McDonnell.

The Mourneview side sit 10th, just four points clear of automatic relegation and a change in results is now a necessity.

There was nothing to separate the teams in a 1-1 draw back in September, with Glenavon not having won at Stangmore in their last five attempts.

This one is likely to be another tight affair.

Odds: Home: 17/20 Draw: 5/2 Away: 13/5

Prediction: Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran v Portadown

Portadown's Shay McCartan celebrates his goal during Sunday's game against Larne at Shamrock Park, Portadown. Picture: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press (David Maginnis/David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Revenge will be on the minds of Portadown players when they travel to the Oval to face Glentoran for Saturday’s tie.

The last time the sides met was back in August at Shamrock Park, when the Glens ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a 90th-minute deflected strike from Niall McGinn.

The Ports may be four places below Saturday’s opponents, but with only three points separating ninth from third, everything is still up for grabs.

Glentoran’s 3-0 win over Glenavon last week, coupled with their midweek cup triumph over Ballymena may just give them the mental edge over a Portadown side who are often better at home than away.

Odds: Home: 4/11 Draw: 16/5 Away: 11/2

Prediction: Glentoran

Loughgall v Coleraine

Rhyss Campbell and Coleraine hope to get back on track after an unlucky loss to Larne last week. Picture: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Eighth-placed Coleraine will make the journey to Lakeview Park on the back of an unlucky defeat to Larne last time out, however, they did manage two wins on the bounce before that as Dean Shiels’ side settle into their full-time structure.

Basement side Loughgall picked up two wins on the bounce too before being brought back down to earth in a defeat to Crusaders

The Bannsiders ran out 2-0 winners when the sides met in September and it looks like it could be a similar outcome on Saturday unless Dean Smith can produce a much-improved home performance.

Odds: Home: 14/5 Draw: 13/5 Away: 3/4

Prediction: Coleraine