Sports Direct Irish Premiership: Fixture details, kick-off times, and betting odds for this weekend’s matches

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton is hoping they can maintain their title challenge with a derby win at home to Crusaders

Tonight’s north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders kicks off an action-packed weekend of Irish Premiership fixtures, but who will come out on top, and which managers will be celebrating victories come Sunday evening?

Let’s have a look through the crystal ball and find out.

FRIDAY

Cliftonville v Crusaders (7.45pm)

Tonight’s north Belfast derby is the perfect way to kick off another weekend of Premiership action and with the Reds in fourth and the Crues occupying sixth place both sides are enjoying a resurgence in recent weeks, leaving this game difficult to call.

Jim Magilton’s Cliftonville followed up a 2-1 win over Coleraine with a fantastic victory of the same scoreline away to Linfield last Friday under the lights at Windsor Park.

Declan Caddell’s Hatchetmen, meanwhile, have had two excellent results of their own. Firstly, they managed an excellent 1-1 draw away to reigning champions Larne, before backing that up with a 1-0 win over second-placed Ballymena United at Seaview last Saturday afternoon.

Kieran Offord scored his sixth goal of the season last week for the Shore Road outift, with a fantastic overhead effort and he remains the most likely goal threat; but Joe “the Goal” Gormley can never be discounted for Magilton’s men.

The Crues have not won at Solitude in five league attempts and will be desperate to bag some bragging rights for their supporters, but tonight’s task is a tough one.

Odds: Home: 13/10 Draw: 23/10 Away: 7/4

Prediction: Draw

Ballymena v Portadown (7.45pm)

Second-placed Ballymena will be hoping to get back to winning ways after two straight defeats. Those losses to Coleraine and Crusaders will have hurt Jim Ervin after a hugely successful run of eight straight wins.

Portadown, in eighth, will be buoyed by last week’s dramatic late winner from Shay McCartan from inside his own half against Larne. Niall Currie’s run of late winners at Shamrock Park continued, but they have only collected two victories from six on the road and that may be their downfall.

This is likely to be another tight encounter, with United having tasted victory in a 1-0 win at Portadown back in September, and it looks like they may just have enough in the bank to get over the line in this one.

Odds: Home: 4/5 Draw: 5/2 Away: 14/5

Prediction: Ballymena

SATURDAY

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts (3pm)

After a disappointing run of form, Dean Shiel’s will be confident heading into another home fixture after dispatching Glentoran at the same venue last weekend thanks to a double strike from Matthew Shevlin.

The Bannsiders remain a disappointing seventh but just one point shy of the top six.

Third-placed Dungannon endured the shock of last weekend with a 3-1 defeat at home to Loughgall. They may struggle to chance results this weekend given they have the ninth-best away record in the league.

The sides drew 1-1 back in August but a home victory is on the cards this time around.

Odds: Home: 10/11 Draw: 5/2 Away: 12/5

Prediction: Coleraine

Glentoran v Larne (3pm)

This is another tough game to call.

Larne have struggled to build any momentum so far with their European commitments and squad rotation. Their defeat to the Ports last week would have been particularly disappointing as they appeared comfortable and a goal up at the break.

The Glens have also thrown away leads in their last two outings, but manager Declan Devine will see this as an opportunity to “kick” Larne when they are down.

There have been 27 goals between the sides in their last 10 meetings, so it could be one for the neutral if you can get yourself to east Belfast.

Odds: Home: 7/5 Draw: 21/10 Away: 17/10

Prediction: Draw

Loughgall v Glenavon (3pm)

The hosts got their first win since the season opener when they defeated Dungannon last week and manager Dean Smith will be desperate to build on that and get his team off the foot of the table.

They play a Glenavon side who have lost only once in their last nine outings, but who have drawn far too many games, six in those last nine.

With Loughgall having conceded in all their previous 13 games, the Mourneview side will fancy their chances of getting on the scoreboard, but whether they can keep the Villagers out at the other end is another matter.

Odds: Home: 21/10 Draw: 23/10 Away: 21/20

Prediction: Draw

SUNDAY

Carrick Rangers v Linfield (12.30pm)

Carrick Rangers have seen a turn in form since Stephen Baxter came in, and their results reflect that.

Linfield, however, rarely lose two games on the bounce and after last Friday’s loss to Cliftonville expect a strong response.

Expect the Blues to have too much firepower for Rangers in this one.

Odds: Home: 13/2 Draw: 4/1 Away: 2/7

Prediction: Linfield