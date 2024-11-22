Sports Direct Irish Premiership: Fixture details, kick-off times, and betting odds

Linfield will hope to gain revenge against Glentoran on Friday night for the east Belfast side's win over their fierce rivals in October Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Round 18 of the Sports Direct Irish Premiership kicks off on Friday night with the clash of the Belfast’s Big Two, when Glentoran host Linfield under the lights at the Oval.

Four more ties are pencilled in for Saturday afternoon, including the Mid-Ulster derby between Portadown and Glenavon; before Coleraine host Crusaders on Sunday.

So, who will bring the bragging rights home on Friday? Will they stay in east Belfast or travel back with the away fans to the south? It’s time to take a look at all the games and predict who will be the winners and losers and what the bookies say too.

FRIDAY (7:45pm Kick-off)

Glentoran v Linfield

How Declan Devine’s Glens would love to be in their opponent’s shoes going into this game. The Blues have garnered an eight-point lead at the top of the table thanks to some fine form.

With only one defeat in their last seven games, David Healy’s side look primed for their best tilt at the title since they won it in 2022. Last week’s 1-0 win over reigning champions Larne at Inver Park only emphasised this potential.

Glentoran on the other hand have lost three of their last four games including defeat at home to Portadown last Saturday and fans are becoming restless.

The Oval faithful will take heart from their 3-1 victory against the Blues earlier in the season at Windsor Park and have a habit of getting up for the big games, so don’t write them off just yet.

Odds: Home: 9/5 Draw: 9/4 Away: 6/5

Prediction: Draw

SATURDAY (3pm Kick-off)

Ballymena manager Jim Ervin (DESMOND LOUGHERY/Desmond loughery Pacemaker press)

Ballymena United v Larne

Jim Ervin’s United side abruptly ended their four-match losing streak with a shock 1-0 win away to Cliftonville last Saturday and will be hoping to upset the apple cart once more this week.

Having failed to register a draw in 17 games, the Sky Blues are a team that are defined by winning and losing runs. A poor August was followed by a mammoth winning run before the recent downward turn, but fans will be hoping last Saturday sparks a mini-revival as they climbed back to third in the table.

Larne lost manager Tiernan Lynch during the week and could be vulnerable for the taking after seven years under the Belfast man who took up a new post at Derry City.

Ballymena won 1-0 at Inver Park when these sides met back in September and I fancy they could repeat the dose on Saturday.

Odds: Home: 3/1 Draw: 5/2 Away: 3/4

Prediction: Ballymena

Dungannon Swifts got back to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 win over Glenavon. (Alan Weir/Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Hot off their 3-0 demolition of Crusaders, the world seems a brighter place for Stephen Baxter’s Rangers side. It was a first win in five for the Taylors Avenue men and lifted them above Glenavon and into 10th spot.

Dungannon also got back to winning ways last week, ending a run of three straight defeats with a 2-0 win over Glenavon.

Rodney McAree’s charges occupy fourth and are proving a hard team to keep down.

Carrick have failed to keep a clean sheet against the Swifts in their last five meetings and were crushed 4-0 at Stangmore Park back in September. However, this one is likely to be much closer and Rangers may just have enough this time with home advantage.

Odds: Home: 7/5 Draw: 13/5 Away: 29/20

Prediction: Carrick

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton and assistant Gerard Lyttle at the Ballymena Showgrounds for the in the Sports Direct Premiership match between the Reds and the Sky Blues Desmond Loughery Pacemaker press (DESMOND LOUGHERY/Desmond loughery Pacemaker press )

Cliftonville v Loughgall

Loughgall look in a miserable position. Bottom of the table and four points adrift, their excellent form of last season seems a long time ago.

They could have asked for an easier trip this weekend than a trip to second-placed Cliftonville who will be smarting from last weekend’s surprise loss to Ballymena. Jim Magilton will have his men fired up for this one.

Loughgall have never beaten the Reds in six attempts and it is hard to see that record coming to an end on Saturday, a home win is heavily fancied.

Odds: Home: 1/4 Draw: 4/1 Away: 7/1

Prediction: Cliftonville

Paddy McLaughlin took over as Glenavon manager following the departure of Stephen McDonnell (Alan Weir/Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Portadown v Glenavon

An intriguing mid-Ulster derby awaits in this one. Portadown will be flying full of confidence after winning at the Oval for the first time in 11 years last week and will take great pleasure looking down from sixth position to their neighbours in 11th.

However, with Stephen McDonnell released last week and new manager Paddy McLaughlin coming in, who would bet against a bounce in form. One would certainly expect a more battling performance from the Blues as players look to establish themselves under new leadership.

Glenavon did manage to beat the Ports just last month at Mournview Park but Niall Currie’s side are a different beast at home and a victory for them is still expected this weekend.

Odds: Home: 6/5 Draw: 23/10 Away: 9/5

Prediction: Portadown

Matthew Shevlin has rediscovered his scoring form for Coleraine this season

SUNDAY (12:30pm Kick-off)

Coleraine v Crusaders

Fifth-place Coleraine have won four of their last six games thanks in part to a huge revival in form of striker Matthew Shevlin, who has struck 12 times already this year.

The move to full-time football has taken time but the Bannsiders seem to be moving into top gear now.

Crusaders are struggling at present in eighth and weren’t helped by the chastening defeat by old manager Baxter and ex-winger Paul Heatley who are now in Carrick colours.

The Crues have won the last four ties between the sides, but on current form and with the game on the north coast it is hard to see past a Coleraine victory here.

Odds: Home: 6/5 Draw: 23/10 Away: 9/5

Prediction: Coleraine