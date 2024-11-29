Sports Direct Irish Premiership: Fixture details, kick-off times, and betting odds

Tomas Cosgrove scored for Larne against his old club when the sides met in the league in September

A new chapter begins at Larne on Sunday when new boss Nathan Rooney takes charge for the visit of Cliftonville to Inver Park. The game is undoubtedly the highlight of an actioned packed round of Sports Direct Irish Premiership fixtures.

All five other ties take place 24 hours earlier on Saturday afternoon, with particular interest at Windsor Park where leaders Linfield play host to an in-form Portadown side.

So, who will be smiling come the end of the weekend? It’s time to look at the previews, predictions and all-important betting odds.

SATURDAY (3pm kick-off)

Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers

Having had last week’s clash with Larne cancelled, United will be feeling well rested heading into this game with Antrim rivals Carrick.

Jim Ervin’s last outing was a sensational win over Cliftonville, and he will be looking to pile more misery on a Rangers’ side beaten 1-0 by Dungannon last week.

Ballymena manager Jim Ervin (DESMOND LOUGHERY/Desmond loughery Pacemaker press)

A win for the Sky Blues could push them as high as third in the table, whilst 10th placed Carrick will be desperate to put some daylight between the bottom two sides and themselves.

With two or fewer goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides, don’t expect a goal fest on Warden Street, but what may be expected is a home win.

Odds: Home: 21/20 Draw: 23/10 Away: 21/10

Prediction: Ballymena

Kieran Offord is Crusaders' top scorer in the league this season (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Rodney McAree’s Swifts are riding the crest of a wave after an early November blip. They have won their last two outings and sit proudly in third.

With 21 goals conceded, they have the worst defensive record of the top six, however, they have kept two clean sheets in their last couple of outings and are becoming more assured.

It is difficult to predict what Crusaders team will turn up at present. In seventh position and having lost two of their last three games before last weekend, few would have given them much hope against Coleraine at the Showgrounds.

However, Declan Caddell’s men turned up and turned Dean Shiels’ side over 2-1 thanks to yet another Kieran Offord strike.

The Swifts won 1-0 earlier in the season at Stangmore Park and this one is likely to be another close affair.

Odds: Home: 8/11 Draw: 11/4 Away: 14/5

Prediction: Draw

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin (Alan Weir/Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Glenavon v Coleraine

The Lurgan Blues are without a win in eight and have got beaten in their last five games. But for Loughgall’s even worse record they would surely be bottom of the table in any other season.

Paddy McLaughlin is now at the helm and his troops accounted themselves well last week, only narrowly going down away to Portadown.

They have by far the worst goalscoring record in the division with only 11 scored in 18 outings and this is where they will struggle to turn competitive games into victories.

Coleraine were surrounded in positivity with recent performances but then went down to the Crues at home last week which has deflated them somewhat.

However, I would still expect them to have too much for McLaughlin’s side and back an away win.

Odds: Home: 2/1 Draw: 9/4 Away: 23/20

Prediction: Coleraine

Portadown manager Niall Currie at Seaview to watch his side's win over Crusaders (Inpho/Stephen Hamilton/Inpho/Stephen Hamilton )

Linfield v Portadown

This could be the game of the weekend for the neutral fan.

Linfield rarely lose two games in a row, and after their loss to Glentoran last week, revenge will be on their agenda as they look to extend their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Portadown have been the league’s form side of late, beating Glenavon last week and demolishing Glentoran on their own turf the week before. Niall Currie has something special going on at Shamrock.

However, things are not so straightforward for the Co Armagh side. They haven’t won against the Blues in a staggering 15 attempts and the trip to Belfast may be just one hurdle too far.

Odds: Home: 1/6 Draw: 5/1 Away: 10/1

Prediction: Linfield

Declan Devine of Glentoran during this evening’s game at National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press (Andrew McCarroll/Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres)

Loughgall v Glentoran

Oh, how a season changes everything in football.

Just eight months ago in March, Loughgall were pulling up trees in their first season back in the top flight and won 3-0 at the Oval, playing the Glens off the pitch.

Fast forward to now and Loughgall are rooted to the bottom of the table and without a real prospect of picking up points.

The Villagers have conceded 10 goals in their last three games and scored just once, highlighting their chronic problems.

Glentoran will be buzzing from last week’s “Big Two” win, but they are extremely inconsistent and often follow up a big win with a devastating defeat.

However, with Loughgall’s confidence on the deck, nothing can be predicted beyond an away win this time.

Odds: Home: 5/1 Draw: 17/5 Away: 4/11

Prediction: Glentoran

New Larne Manager Nathan Rooney Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

SUNDAY (2pm Kick-off)

Larne v Cliftonville

Tiernan Lynch is gone and now the keys to Inver Park belong to Englishman Nathan Rooney.

The former Bruno Magpies boss is coming in expected to win all before him by Larne fans spoilt rotten on the trophy front this last four years.

The Harbour side will have a buzz around the ground on Sunday with players looking to impress the new man at the helm.

Cliftonville will also fancy their chances with the league’s top scorer, Joe Gormley fresh off another career hat-trick last week. But, the Reds have struggled in recent years against some of the biggest sides in the division and have lost the last four encounters with Larne.

This has the potential to be an exciting affair with plenty of goals, and a score draw could be the outcome.

Odds: Home: 11/10 Draw: 9/4 Away: 21/10

Prediction: Draw