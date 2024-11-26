Southend dig in for deserved point at Woking after Cav Miley’s dismissal

Ten-man Southend held on for a point in a National League stalemate with Woking at the Kingfield Stadium.

The Shrimpers had the better of the early stages with Oli Coker going close but their momentum stalled after Cav Miley was sent off on 48 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Deon Moore just failed to fire home from Matt Ward’s cross from the right, then substitute Jack Stretton had an effort denied by visiting goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi.

Tom Leahy had a late chance for Woking but Southend held out for a deserved draw.