Skipper Nathan Collins apologises for Republic of Ireland capitulation

Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins apologised for the side’s substandard display after spiralling to a 5-0 loss against England having been reduced to 10 men.

A challenging year came to a chastening end at Wembley, where the Nations League match had started well enough as Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side frustrated the Euro 2024 runners-up.

But Liam Scales’ second booking shortly after half-time sparked an Irish collapse, with Harry Kane scoring the resulting penalty before Anthony Gordon and Conor Gallagher struck in quick succession.

Liam Scales was sent off in the defeat (John Walton/PA)

Substitutes Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis completed a painful defeat that will lead to scrutiny in the Emerald Isle.

“I think, first of all, it’s probably an apology from all the lads for that second half,” skipper Collins told RTE.

“That’s nowhere near the standard we should be. Obviously, circumstances change things, but we know as a group we’re a lot better than that.

“That’s not on and, yeah, we need to do better than that.”

Asked about a couple of penalty appeals in a solid opening period by Ireland, he said: “I think the first-half game plan worked well.

Caoimhin Kelleher (second right) and team-mates look dejected at the final whistle (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Probably really frustrated them. I thought we created some chances from them, in behind and in counter-attacks. But, yeah, what can I say? I don’t know.”

Hallgrimsson did not hold back in the post-match press conference, reflecting on an “embarrassing” loss and even suggesting some players “gave up” after Scales’ sending-off.

The Ireland boss felt old scars were reopened, exposing the brittle confidence of a side in transition and facing the Nations League relegation play-offs.

Asked how damaging it could be to morale going forward, Collins said: “I don’t know. We have to watch it back and we’ll see.

“We have to take that first half into account, we have to see what we’ve done there.

“With 11 men it changes, it’s a different game. We take that into account and we go again in World Cup qualifiers.”

As galling as the evening was, the bulk of Ireland’s brilliant away support of around 3,000 stuck with their side until the end and applauded them at the final whistle.

“Listen, I can’t take anything away from them,” Collins added. “I feel bad for them.

“I know what they saw in the second half is not what they wanted. It’s tough for us as well, but credit to them and thank you very much.”