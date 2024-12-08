Sjoeke Nusken at double as Chelsea beat Brighton to maintain perfect WSL start

Sjoeke Nusken scored twice as Chelsea equalled the record for consecutive wins at the start of a Women’s Super League season with a 4-2 victory over Brighton.

The Blues matched Arsenal’s feat from the 2018-19 campaign of winning their first nine matches to maintain their perfect record under Sonia Bompastor and their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

Nusken opened the scoring in the 35th minute and Aggie Beever-Jones added a second before Jelena Cankovic pulled one back in a lively ending to the first half.

Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones, left, scores (Steven Paston/PA)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryrd restored the two-goal advantage six minutes after the restart but Brighton moved back within one again through Kiko Seike in the 71st minute only for Nusken to make sure of the points in injury time.

On a high-scoring day, City also hit four in a 4-0 victory over Leicester.

Khadija Shaw added two more to her tally with a brace of headers, and Jess Park and Mary Fowler were on target in the second half.

Arsenal’s fine form under interim boss Renee Slegers continued with a 4-0 triumph over Aston Villa.

Alessia Russo scored twice for Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Alessia Russo was the star of the show, scoring the first and fourth goals, with Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius also on target.

Manchester United were not to be outdone, also winning 4-0 against Liverpool.

Liverpool did the double over their rivals last season but United dominated this match, with Elisabeth Terland and Leah Galton scoring in the first half and Dominique Janssen and Melvine Malard in the second.

Down at the bottom of the table, West Ham recovered from a nightmare start to defeat basement dwellers Crystal Palace 5-2.

Elisabeth Terland celebrates scoring for Manchester United (Richard Sellers/PA)

It looked set to be Palace’s day when early efforts from Mille Gejl and Indiah Paige-Riley found the net.

But the Hammers took the lead before half-time through Vivianne Asseyi, Seraina Piubel and Manuela Pavi, and late strikes from Anouk Denton and Katrina Gorry sealed an important three points.

Everton remain deep in trouble after losing 2-1 to Tottenham. Bethany England opened the scoring in the 25th minute and then converted a penalty early in the second half after Sara Holmgaard had equalised.