Simon Mignolet has sympathy for Tyrone Mings after penalty error

Club Brugge’s goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says the penalty given against Tyrone Mings was “very harsh”

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says the penalty given against Tyrone Mings in Aston Villa’s Champions League defeat at Club Brugge was “very harsh”.

Mignolet, now playing for the Belgian champions, was at the other end of the pitch when Mings inexplicably picked the ball up after Emiliano Martinez had taken a quick goal-kick.

The central defender was seemingly unaware the ball was live but referee Tobias Stieler showed no sympathy and pointed to the spot, with Brugge captain Hans Vanaken converting the penalty to condemn Villa to their first Champions League defeat.

Club Brugge are awarded a penalty after Tyrone Mings picks the ball up inside his own area 😳 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wpAqjMW8pn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 6, 2024

Mignolet says he always throws the ball to the defender so they can start play and avoid the risk of any errors.

“As a goalkeeper I always try to throw the ball to my defender when it happens,” he said. “It is one of those things, you don’t know how the referee is going to interpret these kind of situations.

“It’s very harsh but I am very lucky I was on the right end of it.

“You never know what could happen if the ball is outside the six-yard box and the defender touches the ball the goal kick has been taken. I don’t know how the rule is precisely decided.

“Sometimes when you rush yourself it goes a little bit quick and part of doing it out of habit you kick the ball to him, then it depends how the referee is going to interpret it.

Club Brugge’s Hans Vanaken celebrates scoring the winning goal (Belga/PA)

“That’s why I throw the ball and then it doesn’t happen.”

Villa defender Ezri Konsa said the decision ended the game for his side.

“It’s just one of those ones. It kills the game,” he told TNT Sports. “It’s 0-0 and I think if it’s a deliberate handball then he needs a second yellow, he’s on a yellow already so why not send him off for that then?

“It killed the game. It’s a mistake, it’s not a mistake we want to make but nothing we can do, we’ve got to move on from it.”