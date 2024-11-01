Shelbourne win the League of Ireland Premier Division after late win against Candystripes

Shelbourne celebrate winning the league after beating Derry City during Friday nights final match of the league season at the Brandywell. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 1-11-2024

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City 0-1 Shelbourne (Harry Wood 84′)

Shelbourne deservedly secured the first league title since 2006, thanks to a late goal from Harry Wood.

The Englishman’s 84th-minute goal, which incredibly was his first of the season, was enough for Damien Duff’s men to seal the points.

The job Damien Duff has done since taking over at Tolka Park in 2021 has been outstanding and his side’s never-say-die attitude was enough to see them deny Shamrock Rovers their fifth league title in a row.

For Ruaidhri Higgins’s side, it will be a season of what ifs, as his side finished the season terribly and now need to see off Drogheda United in next Sunday’s FAI Cup Final to secure European football for next season.

Derry City Andre Wisdom with Sean Boyd of Shelbourne during Friday nights match at the Brandywell. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 1-11-2024 (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

It was a bit like Bullseye before the game for the Derry fans as the Premier Division trophy was pitchside sitting like ‘this is what you could have won’ feeling about it.

Shels missed a golden chance to take the lead on 17 minutes as Sean Boyd released Liam Burt, but the midfielder’s angled shot from the right-hand side of the box fizzed just past the left-hand post.

Derry created a good opening on 23 minutes as Sadou Diallo found Michael Duffy on the left-hand edge of the box, but his low strike was comfortably gathered by Conor Kearns.

Kearns had to make a big save just after the half=hour mark as Paul McMullan skipped away from a few challenges, before finding Colm Whelan, but the striker’s effort was saved by the out-rushing Shels keeper before Danny Mullen hooked the rebound wide of the target.

Derry City Sadou Diallo with Rayhaan Tulloch of Shelbourne during Friday nights match at the Brandywell. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 1-11-2024 (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

Boyd missed a glorious chance to give the Tolka Park men the lead on 47 minutes as the ex-Shamrock Rovers man latched onto Duncan Idehen’s miss-hit back post, but with only Maher to beat, the striker’s well-hit drive was kept out by the City keeper.

The woodwork came to the Dubliners’ rescue on 56 minutes as Ronan Boyce’s right-wing centre found Mullen, but his powerful header from close range, which had Kearns beaten, came back off the bar.

Shelbourne had another chance 70 minutes as Coote found Sean Gannon at the back post, but the right-back’s cross-cum-shot was gathered by a diving Maher.

The visitors had strong claims for a penalty seven minutes later as Mark Connolly looked as though he fouled Coote inside the box, but referee Paul McLaughlin waved played on, much to the frustration of Damien Duff.

Derry City Paul McMullan with Rayhaan Tulloch of Shelbourne during Friday nights match at the Brandywell. Picture Margaret McLaughlin 1-11-2024 (MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN PHOTOGRAPHY )

The all-important goal came on 84 minutes as Boyd’s free-kick was parried out by Maher and substitute Wood was on hand to turn the ball home.

Wood missed a golden chance to settle things deep into stoppage time when he broke the offside trap, but with only Maher to beat, the striker lifted the ball well over the bar.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, Idehen (McEleney 76), Wisdom; Diallo (Davenport 75), O’Reilly, McMullan (Robertson 76); Whelan (Patching 65), Mullen, Duffy.

Shelbourne: Kearns, Gannon, Barrett, Ledwidge, Wilson; Lunney, Coyle (Caffrey 60); Tulloch (Wood 75), Burt (Coote 60), Martin (Shane Griffin 89); Boyd.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Ardee)