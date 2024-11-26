Sheffield Wednesday beat struggling Hull to turn up heat on Tim Walter

Sheffield Wednesday inflicted a 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat on Hull to ramp up the pressure on Tim Walter.

The Tigers have now gone nine games without a win and were second best for much of this contest at the MKM Stadium, where a sizeable number of home supporters could be heard chanting “we want Walter out” during the second half.

Josh Windass opened the scoring from the penalty spot – the first spot-kick Wednesday had been awarded since May 2023 – before Michael Smith sealed the points late on as Danny Rohl’s side climbed into the top half of the table.

Walter had bemoaned his side’s recent luck in his programme notes but could have few complaints about this result after a dreary display from the hosts.

Djeidi Gassama’s driving run saw him play in Windass after seven minutes but his low effort was just wide of the target.

A minute later the hosts had their first chance of note when Kasey Palmer drilled wide from 20 yards before Wednesday almost opened the scoring at the other end as Windass fed Ike Ugbo, who pulled his shot across the face of goal.

Charlie Hughes made a crucial block to deny Gassama and Shea Charles fired wide as the visitors began to take control.

Gassama pulled the ball back for Pol Valentin after 21 minutes but his shot from 12 yards was high and wide.

Hull had offered little in the opening half-hour but should have gone ahead when Palmer found Regan Slater unmarked six yards out but his low effort was kept out by James Beadle.

The Owls went in front after 37 minutes. Charles went down in the box after the hosts missed several opportunities to clear their lines and Windass, son of former Hull favourite Dean, converted Wednesday’s first penalty since the final day of the 2022-23 season.

Having waited 18 months for a spot-kick, Wednesday might have had another six minutes later but Oliver Langford waved away Valentin’s appeals after he tangled with Cody Drameh.

Xavier Simons saw his low shot brilliantly turned onto the post by Beadle as Wednesday preserved their lead until half-time.

The second half proved a tepid affair until the 63rd minute, when Joao Pedro rose to meet Marvin Mehlem’s corner and forced Beadle into an acrobatic save.

Anthony Musaba looked set to double Wednesday’s lead after 75 minutes when he was played in by fellow sub Michael Smith but Abu Kamara made a crucial last-ditch intervention.

Smith killed the game off nine minutes from time when he converted Musaba’s knock-back across the six-yard box, prompting swathes of home fans to make an early exit.