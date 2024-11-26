Sheffield United march on after easing past Oxford

Sheffield United moved to the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win over Oxford at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Callum O’Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi gave the Blades a comfortable victory, with Oxford rarely threatening.

O’Hare gave the hosts a 10th-minute lead. Jack Robinson’s long throw caused problems for the Oxford defence, the ball was headed on by Harry Souttar and fell to Campbell whose low cross was turned in by O’Hare.

Sydie Peck and Gustavo Hamer combined to set-up Campbell, who slipped the ball to the side of onrushing keeper Jamie Cumming and slotted into the unguarded net in the 26th minute.

As the home side continued to apply pressure, Hamer had a couple of efforts saved by Cumming.

Peck put a shot on the turn wide and Rak-Sakyi also fired an effort wide before the Blades went further ahead.

The third goal came in the 58th minute when Hamer slipped a great ball through to Rak-Sakyi, who found himself one-on-one with Cumming and fired past the keeper with ease.

Cumming then made a good save to keep out Femi Seriki’s angled low shot.

A couple of changes to the home line-up were made shortly after the hour-mark when Campbell and Rak-Sakyi were replaced by Andre Brooks and Ryan One.

A rare Oxford attack saw substitute Matt Phillips test Michael Cooper with a shot which was turned over by the keeper.

In the closing stages, substitute Idris El Mizouni received the ball from Phillips and tried a shot from just inside the area which was well saved by Cooper.

The result meant that Sheffield United have won five out of their last six games ahead of Friday night’s clash with promotion rivals Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Oxford have tasted victory just once in their last 12 outings, leaving them hovering above the relegation zone.