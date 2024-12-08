Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder ‘absolutely delighted’ by West Brom draw

Chris Wilder hailed the best result of the season against West Brom

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hailed his side’s 2-2 draw at West Brom as arguably their “best result of the season”.

Two goals in as many minutes from Callum O’Hare and Tyrese Campbell gave Sheffield United a half-time lead after Torbjorn Heggem had opened the scoring for West Brom with his first goal for the club.

Draw specialists West Brom got themselves level through Tom Fellows with half-an-hour still to play, but neither side were able to go on to seize all three points.

A draw, however, was good enough for United to return to the top of the table, a point ahead of Leeds, and Wilder said: “Absolutely delighted. That’s arguably our best result of the season.

“At one stage we had six under-22 players on the pitch and they’re learning at the top of the division.

“This (West Brom) is a big test for us, fabulous club, great squad of players and front four right up there.

“Their record this season, (they) are probably a little bit disappointed not turn some draws into wins, but they were aggressive on the press and put us on the back foot from the off and (it was) a massive test for us.

“(We were) a little bit naive at times, gung ho. I need to temper that a little bit and teach them, but what I don’t want to take away is their ambition and personality to get a result.”

Wilder claimed promotion rivals Leeds were “miles ahead” of his young side, but they continue to impress him.

He added: “The chat in the week was we could swallow a defeat and it’s still a great start, but I told them I’m not having any of that.

“They will all benefit from that great experience from a big club in the division. They keep surprising me, we’re missing some huge players from our own doing.

“Leeds are miles ahead of us. We have our own fight to improve individually and as a team and along the way keep picking up points. I’m not focused on anyone apart from us.”

Carlos Corberan’s side drew for the 10th time in 11 games, but he thinks his players will continue to fight to turn those draws into wins.

The West Brom boss said: “When the results are not good it can be difficult to believe in the coach. When they are good, they think you’re a genius.

“This group of players, they have something which is special, the don’t find excuses. When I came to this club two years ago we have faced difficulties, but this team have never stopped fighting.

“This year with limitations we are competing a lot. In front of the difficult moments we are not making excuses.

“When things are not working well the easy way is to find an excuse. Some of these players have big personalities to keep growing and use these difficult moments to improve.”