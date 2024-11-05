Shamrock Rovers v The New Saints: Match details, kick-off time and how to watch as Rovers turn to Europe after losing out on league title

Shamrock Rovers fans will be out in force again in Tallaght Stadium after their side narrowly missed out on the League of Ireland Premier Division title

COMING into this European fixture, Shamrock Rovers are a wounded animal having just lost out on the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

In Europe, they are having a good season by all standards, being unbeaten after two games against APOEL Nicosia (0-0 draw) and their neighbours from the north Larne (4-1 win).

On Thursday night, they face Welsh side The New Saints who are in their first season of European football and performing well, winning 2-0 against Astana in their last outing.

Both sides are coming into this game on the back of wins, with The New Saints coming off the back of a seven-game winning streak, with their latest coming away to Barry.

Shamrock Rovers’ win at the weekend was more bitter than sweet, as, despite their 2-1 win against Waterford, Shelbourne’s win against Derry City meant that Damien Duff’s side took the title and dashed Shamrock Rovers’ hopes of five domestic titles in a row.

When and where is the UEFA Europa Conference League fixture between Shamrock Rovers and The New Saints?

Shamrock Rovers’ fixture against The New Saints will take place at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, November 7.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm.

Where can I watch the UEFA Europa Conference League between Shamrock Rovers and The New Saints?

The game will be broadcast on TV on BT Sport 4.