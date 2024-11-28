Shamrock Rovers stretch unbeaten run in Europe with draw at Rapid Vienna

Shamrock Rovers maintained their unbeaten Conference League record after an outstanding 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna in Austria.

The League of Ireland Premier Division side had won two and drawn one of their first three games, and they produced another impressive display to deny the twice European Cup Winners’ Cup runners-up maximum points.

Nenad Cvetkovic gave Rapid an early lead but they could not extend their advantage despite dominating first-half possession, and Johnny Kenny netted a 55th-minute equaliser.

Kenny had an early chance but Rapid were quickly on the front foot and took a ninth-minute lead when Cvetkovic’s volley gave Rovers goalkeeper Leon Pohls no chance.

Mamadou Sangare and Dion Beljo also had opportunities for the home side as they exerted a degree of control, but Rovers remained just one behind at the interval.

Rapid had a penalty overturned by VAR early in the second half, and the visitors were level just five minutes later when Kenny scored from close range following Josh Honohan’s cross.

It was a strong recovery by Stephen Bradley’s team, and Kenny went close to claiming a second goal 11 minutes from time before Rapid scrambled the ball to safety.