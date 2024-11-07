Séamus Coleman returns to Ireland squad as Hallgrimsson releases latest selections

Seamus Coleman has returned to the Ireland squad after missing out on recent international windows due to injury

IRELAND manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has recalled captain Séamus Coleman to the national squad after the Everton defender missed out on the last three Nations League games with an injury.

The experienced right-back suffered a knock to his left knee against England, which ruled him out of the October window.

Derry-born centre-half Shane Duffy has also returned to the 23-strong squad after his recent purple patch with Norwich City in the English second tier.

Shane Duffy scored as Norwich drew at Preston. The Derry-born defender now finds himself back in the Ireland squad (Nigel French/PA)

AZ Alkmaar’s Tony Parrott featured against Portugal last month and continually impressing in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Stoke City midfielder Andy Moran has been promoted to the senior squad following his impressive performances for Ireland U-21s and the conclusion of their European Championship qualifying campaign last month.

Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher retains his spot between the sticks as Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu remains injured with a ruptured Achilles tendon until next year.

Wolves full-back Matt Doherty misses out on a place in Hallgrímsson’s team again after Hallgrímsson picked other, less-experienced players in his position in the last window to test them out.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Jack Taylor, and Will Smallbone are all marked injured.

The Boys in Green face Finland at home in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before a trip across the water to play England at Wembley.

Full Ireland MNT squad for Finland and England fixtures:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andy Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tom Cannon (Stoke City, on loan from Leicester City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).