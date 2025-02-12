Scott Parker takes pride in ‘remarkable’ run of Burnley clean sheets

Scott Parker heaped praise on his team’s record-breaking defence as Burnley secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against relegation-battling Hull.

The Burnley manager saw his side secure a Championship record of 10 successive clean sheets in a sturdy victory against Hull that kept them chasing the automatic promotion spots.

Bashir Humphreys opened the scoring within three minutes as his arrowed finish beat Ivor Pandur in goal before Zian Flemming added a second.

Parker said: “It is remarkable and it is pretty special. It is something we are immensely proud of and it is not just the backline, it is the whole team.

“But we hold it with massive pride because it is pretty astonishing what we are doing right now currently as a group on the defensive phase.

“This is CJ (Egan-Riley)’s first full season, (Lucas) Pires came over from Spain and Bash (Humphreys) had a half a season at Swansea and to think what they are currently doing and the levels they are going to is remarkable.

“We looked every bit of a top team. I think it is fair to say that it is some of the best football we have seen and I have been seeing it in training and in our performances.”

Burnley have only let nine goals in and remain three points behind Sheffield United and five behind leaders Leeds.

Parker added: “I have been in and around this a couple of times and I have said I have no interest in what others are doing, we need to keep improving and it will all take care of itself.”

Hull managed their first shot on target after 69 minutes with a speculative effort by Mason Burstow, but after three away wins on the trot, Ruben Selles’ side remain in the relegation spots after limping to defeat at Turf Moor.

The Tigers manager said: “If we don’t win our matches, and when teams play when we don’t and they get the points, that is the competition.

“We don’t pay too much attention to when we are out or when we are in the relegation zone we need to do our job and we will be in a good place.

“We need to start winning football matches if we want to be out of that and we have been a bit of in and out and show character to move forward.

“When I talk about character it is about going and being competitive in situations we want to be competitive in and get better in the part of games we need to get better in.

“We have a good dressing room here and they are fighting for everything and then it is always my responsibility to put them in the same direction because there is good football and enough character to get us out of the situation.

“We knew when we arrived that it would be difficult and we wouldn’t be able to change it from one day to the other but with a bit of fight we have created enough to move forward.”