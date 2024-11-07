Scott Parker felt Burnley denied legitimate winner against West Brom

Burnley boss Scott Parker felt his side were denied a fair goal when Jaidon Anthony’s second-half header was ruled out in their goalless draw with West Brom.

Burnley have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games and Alex Palmer had to be on the ball to deny Jeremy Sarmiento in the first half.

The visitors forced the issue in the second period and thought they had their deserved goal when Anthony nodded in at the back post but referee Tom Nield ruled the goal out for a soft push on Callum Styles.

Burnley continued to probe but Lucas Pires rolled an effort off the post and the Clarets unable to break the deadlock which extended their recent winless run to four games.

Parker thought the referee made a clear mistake.

He said: “Disappointing. Any person watching the game tonight, there’s probably only one man who decided it wasn’t a goal and didn’t think it was, was the ref.

“Clear goal wasn’t it? Really disappointing regarding that. He (referee) didn’t give an explanation, it is what it is now we can’t change that.

“I’m amazed he’s give the decision, the linesman is literally in line and the ref decided to give the decision, I do know the linesman didn’t give it, he didn’t communicate it was a foul and it clearly wasn’t. Very soft.

“It was just so, so soft and the ref thought he seen something there that wasn’t, legitimate goal has been wiped off.

“The boy who was meant to have got fouled didn’t react. It was a late whistle, he’s made a mistake tonight which we all make mistakes.”

Burnley have now drawn three of their last four games but Parker was pleased with the reaction he saw following Sunday’s defeat to Millwall.

He added: “Overall very pleased with the team tonight, and our general performance. I asked for a reaction from the team after a disappointing result on Sunday and we got every bit of that.

“Tonight was a massive improvement from where we’ve been – I was really encouraged, this place is a tough place to come, good side and been together some time.”

West Brom have now extended their scoreless run at home to four games and have now drawn six consecutive games.

Carlos Corberan was disappointed with his side’s second-half showing.

He said: “The first half, I like the team. In the second half they were better than us. Only in the last 15 minutes we found a way to create something.

“When you are not scoring goals your level of confidence can drop. But I think the players tried to create something else.”

On the disallowed goal, he said: “What I saw from my perspective is the player has made contact with Styles.

“I don’t know how strong or weak the contact was. Sometime you need VAR to make these decisions. From live, it looked like a foul. I was surprised they didn’t disallow the goal before.”