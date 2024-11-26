Scott Parker delighted to see CJ Egan-Riley take his chance in Burnley side

Scott Parker described CJ Egan-Riley as having been “immense” in Burnley’s start to the season as he expressed his delight at the defender getting on the scoresheet in the 2-0 home win over Coventry.

The 21-year-old, signed from Manchester City in 2022 and on loan at Hibernian for the second half of 2022-23 and Jong PSV from midway through last term, started for a 12th successive game in the contest with the Sky Blues.

He registered what was his first goal for the club with 10 minutes of normal time to go, adding to Jeremy Sarmiento’s 47th-minute opener by sending an apparent cross looping over Brad Collins into the far corner of the net.

And Clarets boss Parker, whose side have conceded just six goals this season following his arrival in the summer and are up to second place in the Championship table, said: “I think it was a cross to be fair to him.

“I’m pleased for CJ, he’s been immense since he’s come in, a young boy who’s probably not had a lot of opportunities since he’s been at the club, and deserved that goal tonight.

“He’s been the backbone, a driving force with the back four, back five with the goalkeeper, and also the team, in terms of the clean sheets and defensive work of this team.

“CJ has brought a lot of quality, he deserves his opportunity and he’s taken it with both hands. I’m really pleased for him.”

After a first half in which they had lots of the ball but showed little cutting edge, Burnley made the breakthrough early in the second when Connor Roberts, fed by Jaidon Anthony, produced a cutback from the right, Sarmiento side-footed goalwards and Collins got a hand to the ball but could not prevent it from going in.

They subsequently weathered a Coventry push for a leveller, which included substitute Ephron Mason-Clark having an acrobatic effort ruled out for offside, before Egan-Riley wrapped up what was the hosts’ third successive win.

Parker labelled his team’s desire for clean sheets “absolutely incredible”, and said of their display: “Domination first and foremost, and then second half, nudge our way in, get a good goal at a good time, evidence of the work we’ve been doing, the goal comes from that, and then CJ’s first goal as well.

“We were well worthy of the three points tonight. I thought overall it was all-round a very good performance.”

Moving up two places into the automatic-promotion spots, Burnley are two points behind leaders Sheffield United.

For 17th-placed Coventry, two points above the relegation zone, it was a third match and first defeat under interim boss Rhys Carr, with the club last week reported to have been in advanced talks with Frank Lampard but no successor to the sacked Mark Robins yet appointed.

Carr, who has also overseen 2-2 draws against Sunderland and Sheffield United, said when asked about the management situation: “The day-by-day line I’ve used is the same line really.

“If we end up going into the Cardiff game (at home on Saturday), we’ll prepare for it, looking at their strengths and weaknesses, how we can hurt them and defend against them, and approach the game in the best way we can.”