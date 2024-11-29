Scotland frustrated by Finland in first leg of Euro 2025 play-off

Scotland face a tough challenge to keep their Euro 2025 hopes alive after grinding out a goalless draw with Finland in first leg of their play-off at Easter Road.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side will head to Finland on Tuesday with it all to do after a below-par performance with few clear-cut chances.

Losa named an unchanged side from last month’s thumping 4-0 win over Hungary, but the same line-up failed to deliver, with Martha Thomas missing their best chance midway through the first period.

Finland began the better side and Scotland goalkeeper Eartha Cumings had to react well to claw away an attempted lob from Linda Sallstrom.

Rita Oling also had a good chance for the visitors who were looking much more likely to head back for their home leg with an advantage.

Thomas headed a cross from Claire Emslie over the bar then Jenna Clark fired over after more good work by Emslie, but Scotland failed to find a breakthrough.

Finland had the best chance of the second when Sanni Franssi fed Sallstrom, but the visiting striker was once again denied by Cumings.

Erin Cuthbert and Kirsty Hanson had half-chances late on for the Scots, but they seldom looked like breaking the deadlock as the minutes ticked down.