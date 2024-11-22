Republic of Ireland to take on Bulgaria in Nations League play-offs

Steve Clarke’s side produced a late upturn in form to finish third in Group A1

The Republic of Ireland face Bulgaria looking to avoid relegation to League C of the Nations League play-offs while Scotland have been drawn against Greece in the Nations League play-offs to stay in the top tier.

Steve Clarke’s side produced a late upturn in form to finish third in Group A1 after Andy Robertson headed a stoppage-time winner against Poland in Warsaw on Monday night.

Despite a 2-1 victory at Wembley, Greece ended as runners-up in Group B2 behind England, who responded with an impressive 3-0 win in Athens before seeing off the Republic of Ireland 5-0.

We have been draw to face Greece in the UEFA Nations League Play-Off next March. pic.twitter.com/BuzQvy06q1 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 22, 2024

Greece’s only other defeats in the past two years have been against France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Scotland have only played Greece twice, which both came during qualifying for Euro 96, with the Hampden encounter seeing Ally McCoist head the only goal which was enough to secure a place in the finals.

As the seeded side, Scotland will travel to Greece for the first leg on March 20, with the return fixture in Glasgow three days later.

A strong first period is followed up by a difficult second half at Wembley #ENGIRL | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/8KdhZfNl7v — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 17, 2024

The Republic of Ireland saw their Group B2 campaign finish with a chastening defeat by England at Wembley, where Liam Scales was sent off early in the second half.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side managed only two wins from their six games, both coming against bottom side Finland, with four defeats.

After finishing third in the table, the Republic avoided automatic relegation and will take on a Bulgaria side who were runners-up in Group C3 behind Northern Ireland.

The first leg will be away, with the return in Dublin on March 23.

In the League A quarter-finals for the top-ranked nations, holders Spain have been drawn against the Netherlands.

In a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, France will take on Croatia, who were runners-up in last year’s Nations League.

Italy renew their rivalry against Germany, while Denmark will play Portugal.

The path for the semi-finals was also set, which will take place in June with a one-off match ahead of the final.

The winners of Spain and the Netherlands will go on to play France or Croatia while either Italy or Germany will take on Denmark or Portugal.