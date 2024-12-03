Saturday 3pm blackout should be kept ‘for health of entire game’ – fans’ chief

The Saturday 3pm television blackout should be retained for the health of the entire game, the FSA’s chair has said

The Saturday 3pm blackout should be kept “for the health of the entire game” and put above the whims of broadcasters, a fans’ chief has said.

The Times has reported that senior figures in football believe the blackout – designed to protect live attendances at matches throughout the pyramid – is unlikely to survive beyond the 2028-29 season, when the current domestic Premier League and EFL television deals end.

Tom Greatrex, the chair of the Football Supporters’ Association, issued a statement to the PA news agency calling on the game’s authorities to properly assess the impact of scrapping the blackout.

“It should come as no surprise that the erosion of a full 3pm fixture list is putting the TV blackout under question,” Greatrex said.

Rick Parry and the EFL ultimately opted to keep the blackout in the league’s current deal with Sky, but more matches have moved away from the Saturday 3pm slot (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The FSA supports retaining the blackout for the health of the entire game, putting that above the whims of broadcasters.”

EFL chair Rick Parry told PA in 2021 – prior to his competition’s most recent deal with Sky Sports being agreed – that he did not rule out scrapping the blackout in the next deal, although ultimately it was retained.

The EFL’s current deal includes more than 1,000 matches a season being shown live, with more games moving to the 12.30pm Saturday slot.

All games except Saturday 3pm kick-offs will be screened live in the new Premier League deal which starts next season.

Greatrex warned English football risked ending up like Portugal, where crowds have fallen with kick-offs spread across weekends and two games rarely starting at the same time.

He added: “As so often seems to be the case, the impact on lower league and non league clubs is barely considered; the impact on match-going supporters being forced to drive as kick-off changes mean no public transport options is ignored, while claims about sustainability are bandied about by leagues and sponsors.

“Perhaps most significantly the full fixture list becoming a thing of the past, other than the final day, reduces the sporting spectacle, increases pressure on policing resources and risks the Portugalisation of our competitions.

“Any proposed changes need to properly assess those impacts too – blithely stating a desire to protect the pyramid is not enough. Actions – and inaction – speak louder than PR adviser crafted words.”

The Times reports that the EFL’s analysis has shown there to be no significant impact on attendances caused by the changes made to scheduling under its new Sky deal.

Associations are allowed to impose the broadcast block between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays under UEFA Article 48, which can only be applied where 50 per cent of Premier League and Championship matches on a given weekend are scheduled for Saturday 3pm.