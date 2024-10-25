Sarina Wiegman insists England can learn from defeat to Germany

Sarina Wiegman defended her selection and insisted England’s 4-3 loss to Germany provided critical insight less than a year out from the start of their European title defence.

Friday’s friendly, played in front of a 47,967 crowd at Wembley, was the first time the sides had squared off since England’s comeback to win the the Euro 2022 final at the same venue.

The Lionesses conceded three before the half-hour of a five-goal first half that saw Georgia Stanway claw back two before the break including a penalty.

Giulia Gwinn scored twice early on for Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wiegman said: “While I didn’t want the result and I wanted us to do a couple of things better, the players too, I do think it was a very high-level game.

“There were so many challenges for us but also for them, and that’s what we want at this stage.

“I think it gave us so much information and shows us exactly what we need to do better, and also the challenges technically, and what we say all the time with where the women’s game (is going).”

Germany captain Giulia Gwinn scored twice, including a penalty, before Klara Buhl added the third. Stanway drew England within one by half-time but the hosts conceded another spot-kick after the break, converted by Sara Dabritz.

Lucy Bronze cut the deficit in the 81st minute but unlike the last tangle between these teams, England could not dig their way out.

Sara Dabritz’s penalty proved decisive (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Lionesses’ European triumph helped transform the landscape of women’s football in England into something unrecognisable to what it had been before.

Wiegman’s starting XI on Friday night was far more familiar, comprising nine players who had featured in that final – seven of whom had also started it.

The England boss made five second-half substitutions on Friday night but some wondered why she chose not to be more experimental in the first of four scheduled friendlies.

She said: “We’re playing Germany, that’s an absolute high-level team, and players are knocking on the door, competing for minutes. I’m not going to make changes just for the sake of it.

“I want to get ready for July 2, and all the choices are based on that.”

England next travel to Coventry, where they will host South Africa on Tuesday.

Wiegman, who celebrates her 55th birthday on Saturday, added: “We are going to review this game tomorrow, then recover and see how everyone comes out of this game, and then we will make decisions for Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman, right, congratulates the Germany players after their win at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“And yes, we’ll make some changes because we have a great opportunity to play and see many things.”

Germany boss Christian Wuck, who was installed after his side won bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, was generally pleased by what he saw from his new charges.

He said: “I hesitate to say that England were weak at any point. I can’t say that.

“I think we were so strong in the first 30 minutes, but we then failed to continue with the pressure and faded a little bit and allowed England back into the game.”

He added: “It’s been brought to my attention that Sarina has a birthday tomorrow so I’d just like to take the opportunity, having made her acquaintance today for the first time, to wish her a very happy birthday tomorrow and excellent health throughout.

“I look forward to the very successful development of England, at least up until the Euros next summer.”