Sarina Wiegman backs Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace for injury-hit England

England manager Sarina Wiegman has seen her options depleted by injury

England manager Sarina Wiegman is confident Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace can both make the most of first senior call-ups to an injury-hit squad.

Lauren Hemp, who has undergone successful knee surgery, Ella Toone and Lauren James are all unavailable for the friendlies against the United States and Switzerland.

With Chelsea’s Niamh Charles and Aston Villa defender Lucy Parker also sidelined, Wiegman has looked to promote from the under-23s.

The Dutch coach feels Manchester City midfielder Blindkilde Brown and Leicester’s Mace, both 21, are ready for the step up.

“(They are) young players, very talented players,” Wiegman said.

“Competition at club at Manchester City in midfield is really tough, but Laura gets minutes. The have also done very well at under-23s.

“This is an opportunity now to bring them in, to see them in our environment. I hope they compete straight away, but it is an opportunity (for them) with two friendlies.”

Leicester midfielder Ruby Mace has been given a first senior call-up (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wiegman told a press conference: “We just want to get so many things out of this next camp and of these two games.

“We want to try out things, we want to experiment. So yes, we are not going to get everything right, but it is so important in these games to figure out things and see players, that gives us so much information.

“We are going to play to win, we always do – but at the same time, we are experimenting. This is very important, so if we play well and get those things out of it, then for me it is successful.”

Despite seeing her options hit by injuries, Wiegman has been able to recall Gabby George for a first return to the squad since November 2022, the Manchester United defender having recovered from an ACL injury last year.

We can confirm that Lauren Hemp has undergone a successful knee surgery. 🔗 https://t.co/PZyzKuWpuv pic.twitter.com/BQqkmXkDhG — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) November 19, 2024

Hemp, 24, last appeared for City in their Women’s Super League win against Tottenham earlier this month and now faces an extended spell on the sidelines, but no time frame has been given for her recovery.

Asked whether Hemp’s injury was ACL related, Wiegman said: “No, it’s not.”

Wiegman has kept faith with Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly, despite her not getting regular game time for her club.

“I think it’s a concern right now already, but it’s a hard situation. Competition at Manchester City is high,” the England boss said.

It's Emma's world of opportunity. And players are making the most of it. pic.twitter.com/G8DDUrcqxn — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) November 18, 2024

“It’s also looking at what options we have available – Lauren James is injured, Lauren Hemp is injured.

“Chloe knows she is not in a great position at (her) club right now, but she’s got enough (credit) with us.”

The Lionesses face the USA – coached by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes – at Wembley on November 30, before then taking on Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland in Sheffield at Bramall Lane.

After a 4-3 defeat by Germany in last-month’s warm-up games, Wiegman’s side got their preparations back on track with a 2-1 win over South Africa in Coventry.

Wiegman is looking forward to going up against Hayes.

“Before we were calling each other a lot because she was coach of Chelsea and Chelsea players came into our squad, so that was kind of a collaboration which went really well,” the England boss said.

“She had done an amazing job at Chelsea, but now going into that environment with the USA, with a gold medal (from the 2024 Olympics in Paris). It is incredible what she has done, really, really impressive.

“I am looking forward to seeing her and to play the USA with England, so it is going to be a good one.”