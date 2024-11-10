Ruud van Nistelrooy signs off in style as Manchester United brush off Leicester

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday November 10, 2024.

Ruud van Nistelrooy signed off his last match in interim charge of Manchester United before the arrival of Ruben Amorim by overseeing a 3-0 victory over Leicester.

The Sporting Lisbon boss is officially due to start work on Monday and the Dutchman has been able to steady the ship in advance with three wins in a draw since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 17th minute and a Victor Kristiansen own goal before half-time proved decisive before substitute Alejandro Garnacho rounded off proceedings eight minutes from time.

Ipswich pulled off the shock of the weekend with a 2-1 success at Tottenham, their first Premier League victory since returning the top flight this season.

Summer signing Sammy Szmodics set them on their way and Liam Delap’s sixth league goal gave them an important cushion two minutes before the interval as Rodrigo Bentancur’s 69th-minute header made for a nervy finish.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest’s three-match winning run came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at home to Newcastle, who recorded back-to-back league wins over top-six sides after five without victory.

The visitors came from behind with second-half goals from Alexander Isak, who now has four in four, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes after Murillo had given Forest the lead before the break.