Ruben Selles watches on as Hull slump to the bottom after loss to Blackburn

New Hull manager Ruben Selles watched from the stands as they lost to Blackburn

The only way is up for new manager Ruben Selles and Hull after Sean McLoughlin’s first-half own goal gifted in-form Blackburn a 1-0 Championship success at the MKM Stadium.

The former Reading boss was introduced to the crowd before kick-off, will officially meet his squad for the first time on Monday and then take charge when City host Watford on Wednesday.

Selles faces a massive task with the Tigers bottom of the second tier, winless in 11 and beaten for a sixth successive game.

In contrast, Rovers’ fourth consecutive win – and third in a row on the road – cemented their position in the top six.

It was a classic away performance by John Eustace’s Lancastrians.

They soaked up home pressure, notably in the opening period, occasionally rode their luck and then got lucky with McLoughlin’s 20th-minute own goal.

With Spaniard Selles watching from the stands and interim boss Andy Dawson in the dugout for the final occasion, Hull shrugged off a slow start in atrocious conditions to create the opening opportunities.

A swift counter ended with goalkeeper Aynsley Pears saving Ryan Longman’s deflected effort.

Pears was forced into more decisive action when veteran defender Danny Batth – on his 500th career appearance – fouled Chris Bedia.

Kasey Palmer’s 25-yard free-kick was heading in until Pears pushed the ball over for a corner.

Just as they were dominating, Hull conceded in unfortunate fashion as full-back Callum Brittain’s cross was diverted by unwitting McLoughlin beyond stranded Ivor Pandur.

Hull, though, responded positively as Pears produced a double save to deny Longman and then Abu Kamara a 25th-minute equaliser.

The Tigers continued to carve out the lion’s share of chances and only Owen Beck’s near-post block denied Kamara 11 minutes from the break.

Another timely Rovers intervention foiled the persistent Kamara as Hull took their first-half shot tally to nine without reply.

Normal service resumed soon after half-time with Pears saving Palmer’s long-range attempt.

Unlike the weather, Hull’s chances began to dry up and Rovers even managed a couple of blocked shots of their own though Pandur remained untroubled.

Even their first off-target effort came nine minutes from the end of normal time as Yuki Ohashi ran from his own half before firing over.

Finally, left-back Beck bombed forward to force Pandur into his maiden stop.

Charlie Hughes fizzed a low 87th-minute, 20-yard effort fractionally wide but the division’s joint-lowest scorers drew another blank.