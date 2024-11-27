Ruben Amorim sings praises of ‘real star’ Roy Keane after Ed Sheeran incident

Ruben Amorim laughed off pop star Ed Sheeran gatecrashing his interview at Ipswich as the Manchester United boss said Roy Keane was the “real star”.

The 39-year-old led the Red Devils to Portman Road on Sunday for his first match since succeeding Erik ten Hag as head coach.

Marcus Rashford’s early opener was cancelled out in the 1-1 draw at Ipswich, where Amorim’s live interview with Sky Sports after the game was interrupted by Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter walked into shot and began speaking to analyst Jamie Redknapp, leading the 33-year-old to post an apology on his Instagram story.

Ed Sheeran is an Ipswich fan (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Asked if that incident showed how different life at United is to what he has dealt with before, Amorim said: “Yeah, here you are used to seeing that but in Portugal it is so different.

“I think you sometimes over complicate things. It was nothing.

“It was a simple question, or say hello to one of the commentators, so for me it was nothing.

“I just was thinking about the game, and I was with Roy Keane. Roy Keane is the real star in that panel! So, for me, it was really, really OK. It was nothing special.”