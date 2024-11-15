Ruben Amorim says he is ‘where I am supposed to be’ after first week at Man Utd

Ruben Amorim believes he is “where I am supposed to be” after his first week as Manchester United head coach

After bidding a final farewell to Sporting Lisbon with a thrilling 4-2 win at Braga, Amorim checked in at United’s Carrington training complex on Monday.

The 39-year-old was greeted outside the men’s first-team building by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox and on Tuesday met the players who are not on international duty.

You don’t want to miss this… 🤩 Ruben Amorim’s first interview as United head coach drops at 19:00 GMT — see you then 📲#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 15, 2024

On Friday, United released a short clip from Amorim’s first interview with the club’s in-house TV channel which showed him looking around a floodlit Old Trafford.

“You watch on TV and you know that it’s big and it’s impressive, but when you are here you can feel it and I think you feel the history,” Amorim says.

“I’m really, really proud to be a Manchester United coach, so it’s amazing. It’s a real honour to be here.”

Told by the interviewer that there is a “weight to the place but it does lift you up”, Amorim adds: “That’s really funny because I feel very relaxed.

“Maybe because its not gameday, when we have a game I’m a different guy but I really don’t feel the weight.

“I’m really excited and I’m quite relaxed you know. I think I am where I am supposed to be. That’s the feeling.”

Amorim’s first game in charge after succeeding Erik ten Hag will be against Ipswich at Portman Road on Sunday, November 24.