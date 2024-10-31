Ruben Amorim promises clarification on his future as Man Utd move edges closer

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim insisted a decision on his future will be made this weekend

Ruben Amorim has promised to clarify his future after Sporting Lisbon’s match on Friday evening as the highly-rated head coach’s move to Manchester United edges closer.

The Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided to sack Erik ten Hag having decided enough was enough after Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United immediately set their sights on Amorim and informed Sporting that they would meet his 10million euros (£8.4m) release clause, sparking negotiations over the terms of his exit.

Amorim is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford (John Walton/PA)

The PA news agency understands a deal is edging closer, with the coach promising to clarify his future after leading the Portuguese champions against Estrela da Amadora on Friday night.

“It is a negotiation between two clubs,” Amorim said in English at Sporting’s pre-match press conference. “It’s never easy. Even with the clauses it’s never easy, they have to talk.

“We will have clarification after the game. It will be very clear, so it’s one more day. After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made.”

Asked what he liked about the Premier League as he prepared to leave the press conference stage, he said with a smile: “Everything”.

Amorim smiled again when asked if watched United play against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as he left a press conference that saw him peppered with questions about his future.

The 39-year-old has reportedly agreed a deal until 2027, with the option of a further season, at the Red Devils, where his first match in charge looks likely to be the November 24 trip to Ipswich.

Amorim is expected to lead Sporting into as Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City and the trip to Braga next weekend as well as Friday’s encounter with Estela.

Ruud van Nistelrooy would remain as interim manager for United’s three remaining games before the international break having led them to a 5-2 win against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The Red Devils host Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League, before playing PAOK at home in the Europa League and then welcoming Leicester to Old Trafford again.

Van Nistelrooy will preview the Chelsea match at a press conference on Thursday afternoon and has expressed a desire to be a part of Amorim’s new coaching set-up.

Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win over Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

The former striker returned to Old Trafford in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants and enjoyed a winning start to life in interim charge.

United full-back Diogo Dalot says Wednesday’s victory against Leicester was the “minimum” they could do in a “tough week” that looks set to end with Amorim’s appointment.

“I mean, obviously he’s a good manager,” the Portugal international told Sky Sports.

“We don’t know if he’s coming or not. We see the rumours, like everybody sees it.

“We will just focus on what we have here, doing our job. Then when what the future brings, we’ll be ready.”