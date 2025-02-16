Ruben Amorim expects Amad Diallo to miss rest of the season through injury

Amad Diallo is set to miss the rest of the season

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim believes Amad Diallo will miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage.

Diallo has been one of the few bright points in a campaign to forget at Old Trafford, scoring six goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions.

But the 22-year-old is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining the serious injury in training.

"Will Amad's injury keep him out for the rest of the season?""I think so." Ruben Amorim on Amad Diallo's injury setback and Manchester United's youth on the bench against Spurs 💬 pic.twitter.com/JM16ioZVdC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2025

Asked ahead of his side’s game at Tottenham if Diallo’s injury would keep him out for the rest of the season, Amorim told Sky Sports: “I think so.”

The development is a major blow to Amorim, who revealed ahead of the trip to London that Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer had picked up injuries in addition to Diallo’s setback.

Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro are also suffering from illness, while Lisandro Martinez recently sustained a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“Amad was alone, Ugarte was a kick,” Amorim added. “Toby and Kobbie they felt something during training.

“It is what it is but we have the kids, they have the opportunity to be on the bench and they are ready to play.

“It’s a really hard season and we have to deal with that and we are doing that.”

Asked if he felt like the world was against him, Amorim said: “I don’t see it like that, sometimes things happen and there are seasons that everything happens at the same time.

“I know that Amad, if you follow all the big situations, the creation of danger in the opposite box, Amad was always there. Maybe we’ll find new ways to create situations.

“We have young kids maybe with less responsibility, less weight on their shoulders and they are there. They are practising, they are good players so if we need it we are going to put the kids to play.

“Maybe we will find good things in this difficult moment.”