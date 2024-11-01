Ruben Amorim backed as ‘right man’ for Manchester United

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United have got the ‘right man’ in new head coach Ruben Amorim, pictured

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Manchester United have got “the right man” in Ruben Amorim.

Agbonlahor was impressed with Amorim when he took his coaching qualifications at the same time as the Portuguese.

United announced Amorim’s appointment on a contract until June 2027 on Friday with Erik ten Hag’s replacement due to start work for the club on November 11.

Agbonlahor saw some of Amorim’s early coaching work (Nick Potts/PA)

Agbonhlahor has no doubt 39-year-old Amorim can impress at Old Trafford having led Sporting to two Portuguese league titles.

The former Aston Villa forward told talkSPORT: “I did do my coaching badges with him. He was one of the ones that was there and you could tell he was so into it in a way that he had to get his badges to go and start managing. He was very focused.

“Since the start of last season, Sporting Lisbon have scored the most goals in the top six leagues, 129 goals.

“They were waiting 19 years to win a title, he goes there and they’ve won two in the last five seasons.

Van Nistelrooy has been in temporary charge since the departure of Erik ten Hag (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He coached for only two months at Braga before Sporting Lisbon went and paid 10million euros.

“I just think when you look at what he’s done since leaving Braga for Sporting Lisbon, breaking that 19 years without winning a league title, I think Manchester United have got the right man.”