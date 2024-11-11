Ruben Amorim arrives to start Man Utd job as Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves club

Ruben Amorim has arrived in Manchester to begin his reign as Manchester United boss .

Ruben Amorim arrived at Manchester United’s training ground to start work as the club’s new head coach on Monday, but Ruud van Nistelrooy will not be part of his backroom staff.

The former Netherlands striker, who was brought in over the summer and has been in interim charge for the past four matches since the sacking of Erik ten Hag, has left the club.

Van Nistelrooy departs along with first-team coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel.

The club said they plan to announce Amorim’s backroom staff “in due course”.

A United statement read: “Manchester United can confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club. Ruud rejoined in the summer and has taken charge of the team for the past four matches as interim head coach.

“Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.

“We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.”

Amorim was greeted by the club’s top officials when he arrived at United’s Carrington training complex to start a job he admits will be “difficult”.

The day after bidding a final farewell to Sporting Lisbon with a thrilling 4-2 win at Braga, he jetted into Manchester and headed straight to Carrington, where he was met outside the men’s first-team building by chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

He was scheduled to have meetings with key staff but is unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted.

“It’s going to be difficult, I’m not under any illusions. But it’s what it has to be,” said Amorim in his final Sporting press conference when asked about his new job.

United midfielder Casemiro has been impressed by Amorim’s transformative effect at the Portuguese club and said everyone is hungry to learn from the new boss.

“We have not spoken but everyone speaks so well of him,” said the Brazil midfielder of the 39-year-old, who has signed a deal until 2027.

“Above all he is very true, very loyal. We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting. We know that Sporting won many titles, changed the club with titles, with trophies.

“He has already proved that he is a coach that has won a lot.

“I think there is going to be a good template that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. I think that is the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table.”

Asked what level United can reach, Casemiro said: “Of course we have to keep improving. We have the players to do that.

“We have to keep growing. We are in a good dynamic. Now comes the international break then the most important part of the season, when there are many matches and when all players are needed.”

Despite his wait for a visa, Amorim is allowed to attend meetings at United’s training ground, including speaking with Van Nistelrooy on Monday.

The popular former striker, who returned to Old Trafford on a deal until 2026, had been open about his desire to stay as part of Amorim’s new-look team.

On Van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten reign as interim boss, Casemiro said: “I honestly enjoyed it a lot.

“Everyone in Madrid that I had asked before said he was a great person so I was not surprised.

“From minute one he spoke to us and told us to always enjoy it, always to be happy always, to take advantage of the moment to play for Manchester. We often forget, don’t we?

“But he was a legend at Manchester United, he was a legend at Madrid. He is a legend of number nines. It was a pleasure. It was a pleasure to share that moment with him.”

Amorim’s first match will be a trip to Ipswich after the international break on November 24, meaning there will be precious little time to implement his ideas and expected 3-4-3 formation.

Casemiro is one of the few without international football after his form began to drop last season, with his calamitous display in September’s 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool the nadir.

But the 32-year-old’s performances have since picked up and he pointed to that low when asked about his form.

“Well, everyone can see, can’t they? I only had the Liverpool game, right? The whole team was not good in that game or this season,” Casemiro said.

“This match, but individually, of course when the goals are missed, of course it ends up hurting the team more, but I think it’s been a good season for me.

“I want to continue growing, I want to continue helping my team-mates and the coach, helping Manchester United grow and well, everyone knows what my job is.”