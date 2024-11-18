Roy Keane jokes ‘It’s not done and dusted yet’ after his future son-in-law scores for England against the Republic of Ireland

FORMER Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane was in two minds about Taylor Harwood-Bellis' debut goal for England last night.
Harwood-Bellis, who plays for Southampton in the Premier League, made his England debut last night and scored the final goal for his country in a 5-0 rout of Ireland at Wembley Stadium.
The centre-back also happens to be engaged to Leah Keane, daughter of the former Red Devils captain Roy.
Attending last night’s UEFA Nations League clash in London as an analyst for ITV, Keane issued a witty warning to his future son-in-law.
A moment Taylor Harwood-Bellis will never forget 🫶— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 18, 2024
Appreciation for that Bellingham assist though 😮💨#ITVFootball | @England | @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/Ss1drVdyBp
“It’s bittersweet for me this. It is not done and dusted
yet,” said Keane, who played 67 times for Ireland between 1991 and 2005.
“Things can change very quickly in the Keane household, let me tell you.
“Over the last few months, he has got a goal threat, even playing for Southampton. It is nice for him.
“It’s good for him, it’s good for him to make his debut, like I say he has a goal threat.
“He’s a nice kid, his family have done a great job, he is a really nice kid.”