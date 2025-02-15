Ronan Hale at the double as Ross County ease past Motherwell

Ross County climbed out of the bottom two with victory at Motherwell

Ruthless Ronan Hale bagged a brace as Ross County climbed out of the William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot with a 3-0 win at Motherwell.

The Northern Irish striker took his goal tally for the season to 12 by finding the net either side of half-time before Connor Randall drilled home late on to wrap up a comprehensive win for the visitors.

Don Cowie’s side move above Dundee into 10th place in the table and within two points of Motherwell, who drop to seventh after a fourth successive league defeat.

County threatened in the opening minutes and Noah Chilvers’ corner was blasted towards goal by Jonathan Tomkinson but was eventually hacked away to safety.

Motherwell responded with a good chance of their own. Tony Watt latched on to a high ball over the top and drilled an angled drive that struck the inside of the post before landing in the grateful arms of visiting goalkeeper Jordan Amissah.

Ellery Balcombe had to be alert when Hale tried his luck after seeing the Well keeper stray from his line.

The home keeper was being kept busy, holding firm to deny Kieran Phillips and then reacting well to keep out Nohan Kenneh.

However, Hale broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute after getting a fortuitous break of the ball when Miller’s tackle fell right into his path, and he hammered home from eight yards.

Motherwell tried to respond and Luke Armstrong demonstrated some excellent close control to bring down Watt’s cross, though he was unable to keep his shot down.

In the final action of the half, Chilvers burst forward and then fed Hale to force another save out of Balcombe as County threatened again.

Motherwell’s players left the field with the sound of boos ringing in their ears, and things did not improve after the interval as County scored again in the 59th minute.

Chilvers split the Steelmen’s defence with a superb through ball and Hale kept his cool to convert into the bottom corner.

Motherwell finally forced a save from Amissah with 65 minutes on the clock as Watt acrobatically connected with Lennon Miller’s pin-point cross, and another chance followed when substitute Luke Plange forced a superb diving stop from the County keeper.

However, the result was put beyond doubt in the final minute when Randall unleashed a low drive beyond Balcombe to raise further anger from the home crowd.