Rob Edwards accepts the end could come after latest Luton defeat

Rob Edwards apologised to Luton’s travelling fans and admitted he did not know whether he would hold on to his job after his side crashed to a 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough.

The Hatters’ rapidly-imploding season went from bad to worse as they suffered their heaviest defeat since last season’s relegation from the Premier League on Teesside.

Luton conceded four goals in the opening 54 minutes as they were repeatedly ripped apart by Michael Carrick’s improving Middlesbrough side, and while Jordan Clark scored a consolation goal with 13 minutes remaining, Finn Azaz completed Boro’s rout and piled further pressure onto Edwards, who was appointed as boss of the Hatters just under two years ago.

“That is out of my hands,” said Edwards, when asked whether he feared for his future as Luton manager. “I want what’s best for the club.

“If it is (the end), then I’ve loved my time here. It’s been two incredible years where we’ve had incredible highs and reached heights that we probably never thought we would, or were capable of.

“But right now, results are too inconsistent, and performance have been too inconsistent too. Clearly, I know I’m responsible for that. I love this club, and me and my staff have given everything, and always will. I want what’s right for the club.”

Edwards expressed sympathy for the 500-or-so travelling Luton fans who headed north for the lunchtime kick-off, only to see their side collapse dramatically in the face of some sparkling Middlesbrough attacking play.

“It was a really difficult afternoon,” added Edwards. “My main concern right now is the football club. The supporters are the most important people at any football club, I said that when I first arrived.

“They’ve spent their hard-earned money either leaving first thing this morning to come a really long way or coming up last night.

“I want to apologise to them. They’re my main concern right now. It was obviously a difficult day, and it’s one of those days in the end where you want the ground to swallow you up.”

Middlesbrough were celebrating their biggest win of the season and, although Carrick was delighted with his side’s clinical finishing, he felt their overall performance was in keeping with a number of their more recent displays.

Delano Burgzorg and Azaz both scored twice, with Emmanuel Latte Lath also finding the net after he was restored to the starting side in place of Tommy Conway.

“I was pleased with a lot of it,” said Carrick. “I have to say, though, that I’m not really getting carried away by it because I think we’ve been doing a lot of that build-up and breaking for some time now.

“The boys were clinical and ruthless, and obviously have a feeling about scoring goals at the moment. They’ve also been shared amongst the group, which is great.

“But, from that side of things, it wasn’t really a big jump for me. Yes, the goals came, so it probably feels like it was. But I think a lot of what we’ve been doing in terms of building up the play has been good.

“What I will say is that playing against Luton, with the way they play man-for-man, is different, and we had to adapt to it. You’re not really getting many passes man-for-man, and I think the first 25 minutes showed that.

“So, it’s about trying to be decisive when you do get it, and I thought the boys adapted unbelievably well.”