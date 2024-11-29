Rhian Wilkinson hopes early Christmas celebrations can provide Euro 2025 gift

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson saw her side draw 1-1 against the Republic of Ireland in the first leg of their Euro 2025 play-off final

Rhian Wilkinson’s Wales squad will celebrate Christmas early before aiming to unwrap the perfect present – qualifying for Euro 2025.

Honours were even between Wales and the Republic of Ireland in the first leg of their Euro play-off final on Friday as Olivia Clark’s own goal cancelled out Lily Woodham’s fine strike for the hosts.

The two sides meet again in Dublin on Tuesday with a place at next summer’s European Championship in Switzerland at stake.

“There are moments when we thought we should have been better,” Wilkinson said after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

“But what I’m going to do and as always been planned, is (Saturday) Christmas dinner for us.

“We’re going to have a gift exchange and we’re going to spend time with our families.

“We’ll take care of recovery in the morning, I’m going to lock my technical team in a room for review – and then we’re going to have our Christmas dinner.

“Occasionally I’m vegetarian but it won’t be on Saturday. I hope there’ll be party hats, but I stay out of it because I like it to be a surprise.”

Only five places separate the two teams in the FIFA world rankings – Ireland in 24th and Wales 29th – and it showed before a record crowd of 16,845 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Ireland shaded the first half and Wales the second, and Wilkinson remains in positive mood despite the Dragons passing up the opportunity to establish a first-leg advantage.

She said: “Any two-legged tie is going to be cagey for both teams and there was a lot on this game.

“Of course we would have liked to win at home in front of a great crowd, but a draw is not a loss.

“Sometimes we didn’t play our brand football, which is frustrating, and we sat back too much and let them into the game.

“But we gave everything we had and that’s something I’m so proud of.

“What I have learned since I’ve been here is that Wales loves adversity. I know we have another level in us for the next leg.”

Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson believes her side hold the advantage with the second leg in Dublin.

Gleeson said: “It turned out exactly what we thought – a tight battle.

“The two sides are evenly matched and I think the draw is probably fair over the 90 minutes.

“We’ll look at ourselves to see what we need to do differently on Tuesday and go again.

“But we’d like to think we have the advantage at home, that will help us at the Aviva.

“That’s why we wanted to come out here still in the game and happy to be in a good place going home.”