Republic of Ireland U17s to play home games in Larne either side of Seaview clash against Northern Ireland

The Republic of Ireland U17s will play three games in the North next week. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

THE Republic of Ireland U17 will play all three of this week’s Uefa European Championship round one qualifiers in the North.

Colin O’Brien’s squad face Lithuania in Larne on Tuesday followed by a qualifier with Northern Ireland at Seaview on Friday, November 1 before ending their qualifying round against Scotland in Larne on Monday, November 4.

Among the group is Shamrock Rovers’ Ade Solanke who appeared for O’Brien’s Under-17s at the U17 EUROs in Hungary in 2022.

Benfica’s Jaden Umeh, Newcastle United’s Rory Finneran, Vancouver FC’s Grady McDonnell, Finn Sherlock of Hoffenheim and St. Patrick’s Athletic’s Michael Noonan are also named in the squad and all featured competitively for the U17s last season.

“We will be facing three teams who will provide different challenges for us and each will believe they’ve a chance of progressing to the Elite Round,” said O’Brien.

“It is up to us to be at the standard that is required for a European Championship qualifier and while some of the squad would have played competitively at this level before, for the others this will be their first time but we’ll be well prepared and the players will know what’s required.

“I’m excited for the games, they’ll be a real test and these games are huge for the development of our young international footballers.”

Republic of Ireland U17 squad:

Goalkeepers: Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Ali Topcu (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Billy Canny (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Vinnie Leonard (Dundalk), Oisin McDonagh (Venezia), Muhammad Oladiti (Shamrock Rovers), Finn Sherlock (Hoffenheim), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Ramon Martos (UD Almeria), Grady McDonnell (Vancouver FC), Kian McMahon Brown (Burnley), Oskar Skoubo Keely (Bohemians), Goodness Ogbonna (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Billy Hayes (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Billy O’Neill (Bray Wanderers), Michael Noonan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Cillian Tollett (Galway United), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).

Group 8 UEFA European U17 Championship Qualifiers

Tuesday, October 29: Ireland v Lithuania, Inver Park, Larne (12pm)

Friday, November 1: Ireland v Northern Ireland, Seaview, Belfast (6pm)

Monday, November 4: Scotland v Ireland, Inver Park, Larne (3pm)