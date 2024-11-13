Republic of Ireland look to nurture green shoots of recovery as Finland visit for Nations League clash

Uefa Nations League B Group 2: Republic of Ireland v Finland (Thursday, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm, live on RTE2)

ROBBIE Brady’s brilliant late winner in Helsinki conjured up memories of Ireland glory days and the Republic can nurture those still delicate green shoots of recovery by beating Finland at the Aviva tonight.

The Nations League can only be a platform towards getting back to the good times but victory against the winless Finns will be another step in the right direction. It would rule out automatic relegation and secure a third place finish and a spot in the play-offs for Heimar Hallgrimmson’s side who finish their group fixtures against England at Wembley on Sunday evening (5pm).

“I think the Finland game is the more important of these two, given that we are fighting for third place,” said the Ireland manager.

“This camp is probably our last chance to try out things but still we want to play good and keep our consistency and build on our last camp.

“Take a little step, nothing happens quick... We need to build on what we do well but we also want to try out players we haven’t seen so at least we know about them when it comes to the more important games (World Cup Qualifiers) next year.”

A positive performance in Dublin will be essential to Ireland’s chances of getting anything from their trip to London and Hallgrimmson hinted that he intends to send his side out on the front foot to get it.

It’s a home game they are expected to win so the Ireland manager will stick with a back four while giving Sammie Szmodics licence to get forward to support front two Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrot as the Republic chase the goals that have eluded them over the last four games – just two so far in this group, both against Finland.

“It (playing two up front) is something I like,” said Icelander Hallgrimmson.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson (Brian lawless/PA)

“Playing two strikers gives you options that you don’t see much in the game today. But we have other ways of hurting teams by playing with one striker. It’s how you see the game in your head and decide to go with this.”

Unfortunately for the Republic, his options are limited by injury. Brady is one of 10 names on an injury list that includes Chiedozie Ogbene whose season with Ipswich has been ruined by an Achilles injury. Brady and Ogbene have been ever-present throughout Hallgrimmson’s four-game reign.

“That’s just how it is at international football,” said the Ireland manager.

“You never know what team you will have available. Keep it simple, be consistent in what you’re saying. So when the player comes in, even though he wasn’t in the last camp, he will know more or less what we want.

“If we continue that we will improve as a unit and more players will be in the know of what we want when they come in here.

“That’s our job to have consistency in the national team.”

After that win in Helsinki, the Republic lost 2-0 against table-toppers Greece in Attica. However, they continued to show levels of determination and passion in the green jersey that hadn’t been obvious for some time. The same again will be required against the Finns who won 1-0 in Dublin on their last visit four years’ ago.

Markku Kanerva side has found form had to come by throughout this campaign. Like the Republic, the Finns have managed just two goals in four games but they did manage one of those against England and will be well aware that Ireland haven’t managed a clean sheet so far.

The form of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is a good omen that can change and the form of attacking midfielder Szmodics is another encouraging sign for Ireland.

The Nations League is all about developing the squad and the pattern of play and new faces Finn Azaz, Andrew Moran and Mark McGuinness will hope to see action as the Republic look to take another step in the right direction.

They get the nod to head to London with another win behind them.

Republic of Ireland possible: Kelleher; O’Shea/Doherty, Collins, Scales, Manning; Cullen, Knight, Azaz/Molumby/Johnston, Szmodics; Parrott, Ferguson