Renee Slegers vows Arsenal will ‘stay humble’ after rout of Juventus

Interim Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers is not getting carried away by their form

Arsenal’s interim head coach Renee Slegers insists no-one is getting carried away after their 4-0 Women’s Champions League win against Juventus in Turin.

The former assistant to Jonas Eidevall, who resigned on the eve of their previous European fixture, has now overseen four wins and a draw in just under a month.

They have scored nine goals in their last two matches, which seems a world away from a three-match run without a win which prompted Eidevall’s departure.

Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius scored the important second goal in the 4-0 win over Juventus (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

“We have to stay very humble as well, because the next game is Spurs away and it is going to be very hard,” said Slegers.

“The girls show humility today, because I see when we are leading 4-0 that they are still defending the box and defending corners, how they are communicating till the last second of the game and they invest their recovery runs.

“It was a transitional game today so it was a lot of space covered in both directions, we worked really hard as a team and that is what makes us strong so we need to keep going.”

Arsenal led through Frida Maanum’s well-worked team goal in the first half before Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey and Caitlin Foord all scored in the last 15 minutes.

“We all knew it wasn’t going to be easy against Juventus, but we played a game of great intensity and got the result we wanted,” added Slegers.

💬 "As an attacker, if they want to go 1v1, I think we'll take that any day. It was fun tonight."@CaitlinFoord on a successful @UWCL night 🔥 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 12, 2024

“Scoring that second goal was a release. The goal Stina scores makes us feel comfortable in the end.

“We are happy with the win, but in a few days we will face Juventus again and we will have to start from scratch.

“We have to think about that game and not look at the table, because it is still early and there are many difficult challenges ahead of us, but we are happy with what we have done so far.”