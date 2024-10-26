Reds showed ‘courage’ to come from behind and triumph over Blues at Windsor Park says Jim Magilton

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton and defender Michael Newberry at the end of the 2-1 win over Linfield on Saturday at Windsor Park

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton hailed the ‘courage’ of his players after the Reds’ revival ramped up a gear with a fighting come-from-behind 2-1 win over leaders Linfield at Windsor Park.

Former Antrim GAA star Matthew Fitzpatrick had given the Blues the half-time advantage before Ryan Curran equalised and then fellow substitute, teenager Ryan Corrigan, scored a dramatic 85th-minute winner.

It was the Reds’ first league win over Linfield at Windsor Park since April 2018 and means Magilton’s side move up to fourth, five points behind the leaders.

“I’m delighted with the level of performance - they set the standard and the template moving forward,” said Magilton.

“It’s always a very difficult place to come to. You have to work your socks off, which we did. You have to show courage, which we did, and you have to show quality, which we did.

“Ultimately there was a real determination from the players and substitutes that came on to get the result.

“I was delighted with the contribution of the players – they were so courageous.”

It was a tough day for the top sides with Ballymena and Dungannon also losing, to Crusaders and basement side Loughgall respectively.

Those results open the door to champions Larne - humbled 4-1 by Shamrock Rovers at Windsor Park on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League group stage clash - to make up some ground when they take on Portadown at Shamrock Park on Sunday (2pm). Tiernan Lynch’s side are 11 points adrift of Linfield but with four matches in hand due to their European commitments.

Ports boss Niall Currie insists the Inver Park side will not get it all their own way on Sunday.

Currie said: “We know it will be a difficult afternoon for us – we will be fighting against the best. It’s a tough league but we’ve shown we can be competitive so far this season. Hopefully we get a big crowd.”

Two goals from Matthew Shevlin helped Coleraine to a 2-1 win over Glentoran at the Showgrounds after Declan Devine’s side had taken a first-half lead through Frankie Hvid.

A Kieran Offord strike handed Crusaders a 1-0 win over second-placed Ballymena at Seaview, the Braidmen two points behind Linfield but having played a game more.

Andy Mitchell put Dungannon ahead against Loughgall at Stangmore Park but the Villagers battled back to win 3-1 thanks to a Ryan Waide double and a Robbie Norton goal.

Stephen Baxter’s ten-man Carrick Rangers drew 1-1 against Glenavon at Mourneview Park, David Cushley putting the visitors in front with one minute remaining but David McDaid equalising for the home side in stoppage time. Goalkeeper Ross Glendinning had been sent-off late in the first half for handling outside the box.