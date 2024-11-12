Record-breaking ref Rebecca Welch added to National Football Museum Hall of Fame

Rebecca Welch has been inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame

Rebecca Welch, the first woman to referee a Premier League match, was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old made history when she took charge of the top-flight match between Fulham and Burnley on December 23 last year.

She retired over the summer to become the manager of the select group of referees for the women’s professional game at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), supporting the development of officials in the Women’s Super League and Championship.

History will be made in the Premier League this Christmas… Rebecca Welch will become the competition's first woman referee and Sam Allison the first black official to take charge of a match for 15 years 👇 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2023

Welch had been a trailblazer even before she made Premier League history.

She became a full-time match official in 2019 and was the first woman to take charge of an EFL match when she officiated at Harrogate v Port Vale in 2021.

She refereed two Women’s FA Cup finals in 2017 and 2020 and featured at the last Women’s World Cup and the 2022 Euros, as well as last season’s Women’s Champions League final.

Welch was also one of the officials at the Olympic Games football tournament in Paris in the summer, before moving into her managerial role.

Welch was inducted at a ceremony at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

She said: “My journey started 13 years ago and now here I am being inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame alongside legends of the game.

“It’s important for young girls and boys to see female representation at the top of the game because it makes them believe that they can be there as well.”

Welch, from Washington in Tyne and Wear, took her first steps into refereeing back in 2010 alongside her career as an administrator in the NHS.

She added: “Refereeing has given me so much, including lots of amazing memories, and I hope I continue to see more youngsters take advantage of the growing opportunities which are there for everyone. I’ll be thrilled if my journey inspires even just one person to take up the whistle.”

National Football Museum chief executive Tim Desmond said: “Rebecca’s achievements in football are nothing short of outstanding.

“She’s a shining example for anyone looking to make a career in refereeing and we are delighted to be inducting her into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.”