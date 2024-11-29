Real Mallorca fifth in LaLiga while St Pauli boost Bundesliga relegation fight

Real Mallorca climbed to fifth in La Liga they came from behind to defeat Valencia 2-1 at home.

The defeat left Valencia still inside the relegation zone but their luck looked to be turning when they were awarded a penalty just past the half-hour mark.

Defender Johan Mojica was judged to have handled the ball inside the box, the on-field referee’s decision confirmed by VAR allowing Luis Rioja to slide the ball into the bottom corner for 1-0.

The home side levelled at the Estadi Son Moix when Dani Rodriguez’s cross was turned home by Cyle Larin in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

𝟮𝟰 𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗭𝗢𝗦 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗔 🎒 VISCA EL MALLOOOOOORCAAAA! pic.twitter.com/R4g0Z54d7Q — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) November 29, 2024

And Mallorca nicked all three points nine minutes from time, Abdon Prats heading in Sergi Darder’s cross to seal the win.

St Pauli climbed out of the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 3-1 win at home against fellow strugglers Holstein Kiel, defender Manolis Saliakis scoring in the first half before Morgan Guilavogui doubled the lead after half-time.

Johannes Eggestein made it 3-0 in the battle of the top-flight newcomers, then Phil Harres scored a consolation goal as Holstein remained one place off the bottom of the table.

In Serie A, Cagliari beat Verona 1-0 at home, Atalanta loanee Roberto Piccoli scoring the only goal of the game 15 minutes from time to put the hosts four points clear of the relegation zone.

Defeat left Verona two points outside the bottom three with the sides below them all having a game in hand.