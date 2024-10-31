Real Madrid’s LaLiga match at Valencia among games postponed due to floods

Valencia’s LaLiga game against Real Madrid on Saturday has been postponed following the devastating floods to hit the region

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has postponed LaLiga matches in the Valencian region this weekend after devastating floods hit the region.

Flash floods have claimed at least 95 lives in what has been the worst natural disaster to hit Spain this century.

The RFEF has decided no football will be played in the region this weekend, with Saturday’s top-flight matches between Valencia and Real Madrid and Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano among the games postponed.

🔴 Aplazados los encuentros que debían disputarse en la Comunidad Valenciana este fin de semana ▪️ Se trata de partidos de diversas competiciones de fútbol 11 y fútbol sala 🔗 https://t.co/zkTr3V49Iz pic.twitter.com/iH7e2cQxXY — RFEF (@rfef) October 31, 2024

An RFEF statement read: “It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football.

“The sole judge for professional competitions and the sole judge for non-professional competitions of the RFEF have agreed this Thursday to postpone various matches that were to be held this weekend in the Valencian Community, seriously affected by the DANA (weather system) that has caused fatalities and numerous material damages due to flooding.

“Beyond the postponements, Spanish football has wanted to show its solidarity with those affected, especially with the relatives of those who have died in this natural disaster.

“For this reason, all the matches played yesterday (Wednesday) in competitions organised by the RFEF were preceded by respectful minutes of silence.

“This circumstance will be repeated over the weekend.”