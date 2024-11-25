Real Madrid forward Vinicius set to miss Liverpool clash with hamstring injury

Vinicius Junior in action for Real Madrid at Leganes on Sunday (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Vinicius Junior looks set to miss Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Liverpool after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The Brazil forward played the whole match on Sunday as Real won 3-0 at Leganes in LaLiga but now appears to be facing a spell on the sidelines.

A statement from the club on Monday said: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid medical services on our player Vini Jr, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

Real did not announce how long Vinicius is likely to be out for but reports in the Spanish press suggest the 24-year-old will be sidelined for almost a month.

Champions League holders Real take on Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening having won two and lost two of their four matches in this season’s competition.

They are 18th in the table, with the Reds top after taking a maximum 12 points so far.

Vinicius has scored 12 goals for Real this term, including hat-tricks in two of his last five appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a game in hand, are next in league action when they host neighbours Getafe on Sunday.