Real Madrid forward Vinicius out of Liverpool clash with hamstring injury

Vinicius Junior will miss Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Liverpool after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The Brazil forward played the whole match on Sunday as Real won 3-0 at Leganes in LaLiga but tests have revealed a leg issue and he has been left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s 19-man squad for the trip to Anfield.

A statement from the club on Monday morning said: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid medical services on our player Vini Jr, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

Real, who revealed their squad for Liverpool later on Monday with Vinicius absent, did not announce how long he is likely to be out for but reports in the Spanish press suggest the 24-year-old could be sidelined for up to a month.

Vinicius said in a post in Spanish on X: “Crazy calendar…NOW TO RECOVER!”

Champions League holders Real take on in-form Liverpool on Wednesday evening having won two and lost two of their four matches in this season’s competition.

They are 18th in the table, with the Reds top after taking a maximum 12 points so far.

Vinicius has scored 12 goals for Real this term, including hat-tricks in two of his last five appearances.

Ancelotti’s men, four points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a game in hand, are next in league action when they host neighbours Getafe on Sunday.

Vinicius last season suffered hamstring injuries in his right leg, missing four Real matches in September of the campaign, and in his left, which kept him out for their final seven games of 2023.